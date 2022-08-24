The wonders of technology. Who would have ever thought that a beautiful, comfortable park bench could be produced from 500 pounds of plastic. Well, it can.
A little over a year and a half ago, Lion Anne Brager discovered that Nextrex, a recycling company, was sponsoring a plastic recycling challenge. Schools and communities throughout the country could participate. Groups collecting 500 pounds of plastic refuse in a six-month span would receive a composite bench.
Anne immediately saw this as a project that the Clarksville Lions could undertake as one of its environmental initiatives and volunteered to spearhead this effort.
For six months, the Clarksville Lions gathered and weighed plastic trash bags, bubble wrap, container wrap, and the like and deposited the items in recycling bins at the Food Lion grocery store. The Lions were so excited about this project that they shared this initiative with friends, family, and neighbors who enthusiastically joined the challenge. Working together, the team reached the 500- pound goal within the specified 6-month period. In fact, they gathered well over the 500-pound requirement.
With enthusiasm they continued and collected another 500 pounds of plastics. The team now would receive a second bench.
The two benches have been placed back-to-back beside the Clarksville “LOVE” sign. A lovely spot to relax and enjoy the calming waters of Buggs Island Lake and its scenic view or merely to watch travelers as they pass along the crossroads of highways 58 and 15.
Many thanks to Food Lion grocery for the recycling bins, 7-Eleven and staff for allowing the Lions to place the benches on its property, and to the many residents who joined the challenge. This truly was a meaningful act to preserve the environment and make a difference.