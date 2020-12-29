The Poet's Haven "Healing

Foreword: It is time for you to heal. I know healing seems like a long

process but I promise you that its better than wallowing in the lake of

your pain reliving every struggle, regret, and hurtful situation time and

time again. Forgiveness is your power too! Forgive yourself first then

forgive those who have hurt you.

Healing

Wash the remnants of the past struggle from your heart

Clear the resentment from your mind

Thats where your healing will start.

You may not be okay today but I promise youll be just fine.

Scrub those negative words from your tongue

Wipe the weeping from your eyes

Focus more on the right instead of the wrong.

Only then can you realize

What it means to feel alive

Dont bury yourself with your pain

Heal your wounds

The scars will become beautiful and breathe again.

Your mind will get in tune

Can you feel it

Your energy renewed

I call it healing

It looks good on you

(Original Poem by Oshun The Poet)

Instagram: oshunthepoet

FB: oshunthepoet

Send Submissions to oshunthepoet@gmail.com

Visit: www.oshunthepoet.com