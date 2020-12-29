The Poet's Haven "Healing

Foreword: It is time for you to heal. I know healing seems like a long
process but I promise you that its better than wallowing in the lake of
your pain reliving every struggle, regret, and hurtful situation time and
time again. Forgiveness is your power too! Forgive yourself first then
forgive those who have hurt you.
Healing
Wash the remnants of the past struggle from your heart
Clear the resentment from your mind
Thats where your healing will start.
You may not be okay today but I promise youll be just fine.
Scrub those negative words from your tongue
Wipe the weeping from your eyes
Focus more on the right instead of the wrong.
Only then can you realize
What it means to feel alive
Dont bury yourself with your pain
Heal your wounds
The scars will become beautiful and breathe again.
Your mind will get in tune
Can you feel it
Your energy renewed
I call it healing
It looks good on you
(Original Poem by Oshun The Poet)
Instagram: oshunthepoet
FB: oshunthepoet
Send Submissions to oshunthepoet@gmail.com
Visit: www.oshunthepoet.com