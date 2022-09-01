Twice a year, Community Memorial Hospital (CMH) Auxiliary awards hospital employees with a $500 scholarship toward furthering their education through the Tree of Love – Elizabeth T. Moseley Scholarship Fund. The scholarship is funded by community donations made to the “Tree of Love” in memory of, in honor of, or as a military salute to a loved one. Recipients must meet certain criteria, such as being employed by VCU Health CMH for at least a year, providing a letter of recommendation from their department director, maintaining a 3.0 GPA or greater, and writing a 100-word essay on how the scholarship would enhance their lives. The degree or certification pursued must enhance the employee’s capabilities in a position at the hospital.
The Auxiliary awarded two winners for the fall semester, both for respiratory therapy students. The winners are Candi Allen of Bracey and Ashton Carter of Chase City.
Allen has worked at VCU Health CMH for nine years as a registered respiratory therapist. She is attending Liberty University to earn her bachelor’s degree in respiratory therapy.
“I want to better educate my patients and their families. I also want to expand my knowledge, provide better care to the patients, and make a positive impact on their lives,” Allen said.
Allen enjoys working at VCU Health CMH and calls it home. Originally from Tennessee, both of her parents’ families are from Virginia. She completed clinicals at CMH while going to Reynolds Community College. She’s lived in the area for 40 years and has family close by.
She doesn’t qualify for tuition reimbursement due to her previous part-time status, but with a young son now in school, the timing was right for her to go back to school.
“Winning this scholarship felt great because I’m paying for it out of pocket,” Allen said.
Carter has always worked in health care. She started out as a dental assistant. She has worked at VCU Health CMH for four years in acute care as a cardiac monitor technician. She is currently attending Reynolds Community College for an associate’s degree in respiratory therapy. She sees the impact respiratory therapists have on improving their patients’ health and likes the variety of ways they touch all hospital departments. With the pandemic affecting lung health, some might wonder why become an RT now?
“COVID actually made me want to do it more,” Carter said. “I can serve my patients in a better capacity and use critical thinking skills.”
Carter wants everyone to know they’ll receive top quality care when they come to VCU Health CMH.
“Our hard work is being recognized, and there’s no limit to what we can do in health care to further our education,” she said.
VCU Health CMH is proud of their employees who are pursuing additional education to benefit their career path and improve patient care.