"Calendar Girls" cast named

The cast of “The Calendar Girls” by Tim Firth is in rehearsal for the play that opens September 9. Based on the real-life story of women in an English town who decide to use a calendar to raise funds, the play’s 15-member cast includes a newcomer to acting, 3 newcomers to CCP’s stage, and 4 Double Nickel Players taking their first roles in a Clarksville main stage production.
In the role of “Marie,” the head of Knapely’s Women’s Institue (W.I.), is Jean Casey, new to Clarksville’s stage and also new to acting. Considering her natural delivery and comfortable stage presence, it is hard to believe she is a novice. Jean says that her three children believe she is a perfect fit for her character because like “Marie” she keeps her eye on the main goal and insists everyone work toward it. Jean worked as a purchasing agent, logistics coordinator, and accounting supervisor for many years and currently, she handles all paperwork for a ladies footwear company. She and her husband Tom have been visiting the lake for about 15 years and now they divide their time between Clarksville and Lynchburg where they have lived for over 20 years.
Kelly Ahmed, married with two children, lives in her native Halifax County, works as a dental hygienist in Farmvile and has a connection to Boydton where her husband Elshahat and his cousin own the popular Copper Kettle restaurant. This is her first performance in Clarksville. Community theatre has a way of bringing family members together and, as so often happens, her daughter’s involvement at age 6 in the Halifax County Little Theatre opened opportunities for family time as well as new experiences for Kelly. While her daughter appeared in 17 productions, Kelly acted, produced, stage managed, worked props and costumes, and became knowledgeable in all phases of production. Kelly is appearing in the comedic role of “Brenda Hulse”, a contributor to the W.I.’s educational programs. Every club program chairman who ever lived will recognize “Ms. Hulse” and her lecture on broccoli as the last ditch effort to provide the club with—something, if only yawns.
Connie Greer laughingly says she thinks she peaked as an actress when she was nine and in a couple of community theatre productions. Her peak ended when her grades fell and her parents put a stop to the acting. Fortunately for CCP she decided to try for a role in “Calendar Girls” in her newly adopted town of Clarksville. “I thought I might get a small part and make some new friends.” Instead of a bit part, Connie came home with one of the two pivotal roles in “Calendar Girls,” that of “Chris” who is the mastermind behind the famous (or infamous) calendar. With a cast of 15 and the many people who work behind the scenes, Connie is assured of the new friends she wanted. Last year, with husband David retiring and Connie’s job becoming one of working remotely, they decided to sell their home in Winchester and find a quiet place to relocate. Clarksville and Kerr Lake appeared on the radar of these long-time campers and kayak enthusiasts and they moved in late 2020. While in Winchester Connie spent years volunteering in increasingly responsible roles in the Shenandoah Valley’s Boy Scout organization and is proud of her two sons who achieved the rank of Eagle Scouts.
And then there is Gabe Wood. Gabe is an honest- to- goodness professional actor. His first role with Clarksville is “Lawrence” who is the photographer for the play’s calendar. Gabe started his career at UNC-Wilmington and for 27 years he has worked in professional, regional, and community theatre as well as film and TV all over the country. Most recently he was cast in the Netflix hit “Mindhunter” (now playing) and in the Fox comedy “Welcome to Flatch” which airs this fall where he will appear in episode 8. He moved to Clarksville six months ago and says he loves the lake and working as mortgage lender when not on the stage or in front of a camera.
Four Double Nickel Players, all of whom have participated in “Sunday Funnies” and mystery dinners presented by the DNP, have roles in a CCP play for the first time.
Anne Smyre, while living in South Carolina, participated in drama workshops and acting classes at Charleston’s Dock Street Theatre led by director Julian Wiles. At Dock Street she appeared in “Christmas 1861,” an adaption of “Little Women.” It was Mr. Wiles who inspired her to create a drama program for children at her church. In the ten years before retiring to Clarksville, the children’s theatre thrived, attracting children beyond members of the church. The weekly meetings August-May not only prepared the youngsters for the two yearly performances, but resulted in increased self-confidence derived from instruction in proper diction, movement, and teamwork. When Anne and Buck moved to Clarksville in 2015 they were welcomed into the Double Nickel Players where they have appeared in all the group’s performances. In “Calendar Girls” Anne plays “Jessie,” a retired teacher. Don’t dare begin a sentence with “for a woman of your age” or you will get a good piece of Jessie’s mind.
Valerie Garrison has lived in Clarksville for more than 40 years and is Facility Manager of the Fine Arts Center where she keeps the books and everything else straight, particularly when there is a production in the works. Valerie says she was shy as a child, but credits the many years she has worked as a professional photographer to give her confidence to try acting at last. She also thinks that joining the Double Nickels and starting with small roles has given her a boost. Her fans include four children and six—soon to be seven—grandchildren. Her major role in “Calendar Girls” is “Ruth”, who despite being “Marie’s” right hand woman in the work of the W.I., is desperate to keep everyone happy.
Leslie Pipan retired from teaching after 30 years and decided to try some new adventures. She and Greg had a weekender cottage here for 14 years, fell in love with the town and its people, bought a house on the lake, and retired five years ago. “The best part of this whole adventure has been challenging myself to try things I have never done and meeting new folks who enjoy a good laugh.” Two of the new things: membership in two quilting guilds and the Double Nickel Players. Leslie plays “Leona,” the director filming a commercial of the calendar girls.
Greg Pipan has two important roles in “Calendar Girls.” He plays “John” whose leukemia is the reason for the calendar fund-raiser. His other role is behind the scenes where he is head of set design and construction. While training in the former role is limited, experience and training for his second role are extensive. For 28 years he worked in manufacturing, including a company which installed counterweight and electrical wench equipment for theatrical rigging. Later he became a teacher and worked for Guilford County Schools, teaching Metal Manufacturing Technology. While there he helped the theater department with whatever they needed. This incuded rigging the flying of the balloon in their production of “The Wizard of Oz.”
While these 8 cast members are new to CCP’s productions, there are 7 more CCP veterans who will be profiled in a later article: Nancy Rowe, Tammy Tillotson, Buck Smyre, Lorna Martinez, Stephanie Gordon, Dr. Cathy Palmer, and Nancy Barden.