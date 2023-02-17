Civil War and Military Collectors Show coming to South Boston Feb. 25-26

The South Boston-Halifax County Museum will host its fifth annual Civil War and Military Collectors Show Saturday, Feb. 25, and Sunday, Feb. 26, once again this year at the spacious Factory Street Brewing Company located at 210 Factory Street in South Boston.
This marks the second year the event will be held at the Factory Street Brewing Company, and according to organizer Jerry Roxbury, this year’s show promises to be the largest to date with over 50 tables of original artifacts from all periods of our military’s history with an emphasis on the Civil War.
Over 30 individual dealers and collectors from all over the Commonwealth as well as other east coast locations will be there to buy, sell and trade cherished vintage military artifacts from all periods of history with an emphasis on the American Civil War.
Roxbury said, “We even have vendors coming from as far away as Minnesota and West Virginia.”
He added, “Historians, collectors and military buffs are eager once again to share military artifacts at this year’s Civil War and Military Show in South Boston. I think it will be a good cross section of military artifacts, antiques and souvenirs. It’s going to be a great opportunity for individuals to come out and learn more about the Civil War.”
He encourages individuals of all ages who have an interest in history to come out, and to those attending who have any of their own artifacts at home, he suggests they bring them.
“Maybe we can provide them with some information on what they have,” said Roxbury.
There will be exhibits, dealers to buy from, sell to or trade with — all at one convenient site in the Factory Street Brewing Company.
In addition to the inside events with the dealers and displays, Civil War living history events complete with re-enactors will be set up at Constitution Square.
The Pittsylvania Vindicators Sons of Confederate Veterans Camp #828 and the Stuart Hairston Sons of Confederate Veterans Camp #515 from Martinsville will be conducting live cannon firings during Saturday afternoon.
“This will be a rare opportunity to see an original Civil War cannon being fired,” Roxbury said.
Additionally on Saturday, re-enactors representing the 11th Virginia Company G of the Lynchburg Home Guard will be setting up camps and conducting musket firings and cavalry demonstrations.
The event will focus on family entertainment with a $6 per person admission fee, and children under 12 get in free with a parent. All proceeds will benefit the museum as this annual event is a museum fundraiser.
Roxbury plans to have an assortment of naval artifacts, mostly swords, and while he said it is hard to tell exactly what individuals may bring, he said there may be military buttons and various other accoutrements on display.
Doors will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Roxbury has been a history enthusiast and collector for most of his life, and after attending shows across the state he said he thought it would a be a good idea to continue bringing back the show to South Boston for another year to have it serve as a fundraiser for the museum.
“If past shows are any indication, I think it’s going to be a great day for people with a like interest coming together and enjoying sharing their knowledge with the public,” said Roxbury.
Public parking for the event will be located at the Southern Virginia Higher Education Center parking lot.
The museum welcomes sponsorship for this event. Any person or business who would like to become a sponsor may contact Gerald Roxbury at (757) 615-4142 or stop by the museum. Donations to the museum are appreciated. Checks may be made payable to SBHCM and mailed to P.O. Box 383, South Boston VA 24592.
For additional information on the show, contact Roxbury at (757) 615-4142 or email gcroxbury53@comcast.net.