SVCC Partners with Microsoft to Illuminate Technology Career Pathways for Women

Pictured are the first group of students in Microsoft's Women in Datacenters Pathway Program held at SVCC's Lake Country Advanced Knowledge Center in South Hill: (left to right) Madelyn Gray Williams, Brunswick Academy; Esther Lacks, Homeschool; Zahnaysha Cleaton, Brunswick High School; Lillian Loftis, Bluestone High School; Tykhori Cabiness, Brunswick High School; Sydney Fleming, Park View High School; Jordan Smith, Brunswick High School; Roshan Wall, Brunswick High School; Alora Decorte, Homeschool.