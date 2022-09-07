Local entrepreneur wins first acting award

Local radio station owner and host, Stephanie McDonald, was recently awarded for her first acting role.
“I won Best Actress for two roles I completed earlier this year. I played a cab driver in upcoming movie Soldiers Secret and I played Edna Walker in Cain Walker & Streaker, a television series picked up by a streaming company. We will go back beginning of 2023 to film more episodes.”
In her TV role McDonald plays an 80-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s that escapes from a nursing home. She did not have to audition for the series but was instead picked up by the director based on her first movie role.
“I was nominated for my work by the Newsome Awards founder and CEO Fred Newsome. To my complete shock I won Actress of the Year at the ceremony in August. I’ve also won Breakout Actress of the Year at the 2022 Extraordinary Awards being held virtually in September. I feel so blessed to be honored with these awards since I am new to acting.”
“I wear a lot of hats in the gospel industry. I’m an award winning author, radio announcer, television host, TV Station owner, Sports Podcast Host, and promoter, which I started in VA eleven years ago. I have my own line of products for S&M Awards, which consists of shirts and mugs. I am set to graduate in October to receive my Honorary Doctorate Degree in Christian Music Business.”
McDonald is born and raised in Mecklenburg County as the youngest of ten children. She has three children of her own; Andre and Trequan McDonald and Maurice Williams. She works with the Palmer Springs Group Home and has been employed at Triangle Grocery for the past 11 years.
“My radio network is VSC Gospel Network. It consists of 48 radio and TV stations that I started 8 years ago. I currently operate six stations including VSC Gospel Radio, which is a six-time award winning station, United Praise Radio, a four time award nominated station, Soul World Radio, a two time award winning R&B station, Indy Nation Radio, VSC Quartet Radio, and Stephanie Gospel Radio. I do six radio shows weekly and even do a weekly Sports Podcast. I’m also involved in an internet TV Show that I do monthly. I teamed up with Wilds & Associates and to combine the two different genres.”
“Finding time to do everything is hard sometimes but I manage. I give God the praise. I’m thankful to my family for standing behind me through all of these responsibilities. Go to my website www.vscnetwork.com to catch all of my stations. I’m very thankful for the listeners and supporters that I’ve gained through the years.”