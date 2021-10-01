Gardening Programs coming to Museum

The VCE Southside Master Gardener Association will hold two programs at the South Boston – Halifax County Museum on Fridays October 8 and 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. These programs are free and open to the public but registration is requested and can be made by emailing ask@ssmgs.org or calling the Halifax Extension Office at 434-476-2147, option 0. The museum does request that you wear a mask and social distance.
On October 8, Dottie Hendricksen of Blue Ridge Conservation will discuss the steps to create Pollinator Gardens and Southside Master Gardener Kathy Conner Cornell will explain the details of pollinator garden creation. Pollinators are important part of our food chain. According to the USDA, one bite out of every 3 comes from a pollinated plant. What would summer be without a big red tomato or a juicy watermelon on a hot day. We can all provide some habitat even if we only have a balcony or small yard.
Gale Washburn, retired from the Department of Forestry, will present Edible Native Plants on Friday October 22. Gale will discuss edible trees and shrubs that grow right here in our local farms and forests. Learn about edible plants you might have around you and how and when to harvest.
Come and join the Master Gardeners for these presentations. Call the Halifax Extension Office at 434-476-2147, option 0 or email ask@ssmga.org to make a reservation.
The museum is located at 1540 Wilborn Avenue in South Boston. Light snacks will be served and Thyme to Eat, the Master Gardener Cookbook, will be offered for sale at each session. Hope to see you there!