Southside Virginia artist Fred Cartwright builds new love sign

The newest LOVE sign in Southside Virginia is a stunning addition to MacCallum Moore Gardens in Chase City. The artwork was unveiled on November 15th to a limited audience due to the pandemic. Each letter represents different themes from the gardens and museum, including the trees, animals, flowers and Native Indian culture.
The sculpture’s creator, Fred Cartwright, is not new to the art scene in Southside Virginia. He previously created the “O” in the lake themed LOVE sign in Clarksville, as well as the “Hang Your Hat and Stay a While” sculpture in the pocket park in Chase City.
When MacCallum Moore board member Diana Ramsey approached Cartwright to create an entire LOVE sign specifically for the gardens, he was excited for the challenge. “I thought it was very interesting. I wanted to do something like that….and then I started thinking about how it should be made. And so I sketched something out and ….then the creativity just kind of took over and I just kept going with it. Like the E for instance, I added the leaves in there to represent the trees, and it just looked too bare. I [thought it needed] something else so then we made the acorns and put those on. We added the animals, the squirrel and rabbit.”
Cartwright has a long history of creating works of art with metal. First trained in woodworking and architecture, he found employment after graduation with Jensen’s Ornamental Company in California. The owner of the company, John Jensen, took Cartwright under his wing and taught him how to use the machines to weld ornate iron gates, balconies and fences. “I did various projects working as his assistant.” Cartwright recounts. Jensen won many awards for his creations, and he passed on his artistry to Cartwright, who eventually started his own business. Life took a turn when Cartwright’s parents in Virginia became ill, and he left California to care for them, bringing his talent with him.
The process of creating the new LOVE sign was a true labor of love. “I would go out and take a branch with leaves on it and just hold it and study it,” Cartwright says. Trying to make exact replicas of elements of nature included many trials and errors. “We had to make a special jig to push [the flower petals] down...and fold it to the shape it is. But the first one broke [the flower] open...so ok that idea didn’t work, throw that aside, build something else….It was just a process of elimination to make it work. It was a very slow, tedious process but that was the [most fun] part.” The tedious attention to detail seemed to pay off one day when Cartwright noticed a hummingbird had flown into his shop and landed on one of the metal flowers he had created. Bees, also, flew in and out of the shop continuously and hovered over the flowers at the unveiling. “I figured I did a good job if I fooled nature,” Cartwright said.
The LOVE sign is located at the back of the gardens, next to the museum. It is wheelchair accessible and includes a bench in front for picture taking. The gardens are open Monday through Friday, 10am to 5pm.