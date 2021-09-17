Join MacCallum More for the 2021 Juried Art Show

Please join us on September 19 from 3-5 PM at the MacCallum More Museum for the reception for the MacCallum More Museum & Gardens 2021 Juried Art Show.
Enter the Gardens through the Walker Street entrance. Light refreshments will be served.
This year’s Juror is Jeffrey W. Allison.
Jeffrey W. Allison is the Paul Mellon Collection Educator and Director, Statewide Programs and Exhibitions at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts (VMFA) and a professional photographer. He holds a BA in photography from Virginia Intermont College and an MFA in photography and film from VCU. He has curated numerous exhibitions including 40 Years: 40 Faces, Through Different Eyes: The Faces of Poverty in Virginia, Unbroken Circle: Unto the Generations, Egypt Through the Drawing Room: 19th Century Stereographs of Egypt, and, Faces at the Races: Equine Culture in Virginia; as well as the Paul Mellon Arts in Education exhibitions, They Call it Stormy Weather: How Artists View the Weather and the Seasons, and A Horse of Course! Equine Images in Art at VMFA, which are traveling to locations throughout the Commonwealth.
Most recently, Jeffrey curated the exhibition, How Far Can Creativity Take You: VMFA Fellowship Artists, the inaugural VMFA on the Road artmobile exhibition. He currently teaches Advanced Photography and the History of Photography at the VMFA and has taught for over thirty years at institutions including Virginia Intermont College, Virginia Commonwealth University, East Tennessee State University, the Visual Arts Center of Richmond, and Virginia Highlands Community College.
Jeffrey is a sought after lecturer on the arts and was consultant on the Discovery Channel series Ancient Origins of Native Americans and the New York Times Magazine article, Horace Bristol and the Grapes of Wrath. Awards include the 2010 John Kent Shumate Advocate of the Year.
Jeffrey has exhibited his own photographs for over 30 years, and his work is represented in a number of private and corporate collections. He currently serves on the board of the Virginia Children’s Book Festival, as well as the Virginia Association of Museums Governing Council, and the Torpedo Factory Advisory Board. In addition, Jeffrey is an advisor to Pocahontas Reframed: The Virginia Native American Film Festival and acted as moderator at the 2019 festival directors and actors panel.
We are both pleased and honored to welcome Jeffrey as this year’s Juror.
Jeffrey has chosen 46 beautiful creations from 24 talented artists for your viewing pleasure and possible purchase.
Come join the excitement as cash prizes are awarded by our prestigious Juror, Jeffrey Allison, of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. Mr. Allison said, “There are some wonderful works in this show and I really look forward to picking the winners in person.”
Cash prizes will be awarded at approximately 3:30 PM.