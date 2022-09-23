Mecklenburg County set to host a Bassmaster Open Tournament in May 2023 …slated to be the biggest fishing tournament the county has seen since 1998

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The St. Croix Bassmaster Opens presented by Mossy Oak Fishing have grown exponentially in popularity over the past few years. But the buzz has never been louder than it’s been since the announcement of the new Opens EQ (Elite Qualifiers) format in July — and now B.A.S.S. has officially announced where all of the excitement will take place in 2023.
On Tuesday, B.A.S.S. unveiled a slate of nine Opens — three each in three divisions — covering eight states from March into late October. Anglers fishing all nine events will be vying for an invitation to the Bassmaster Elite Series. The Top 9 anglers in the Bassmaster Opens Elite Qualifiers standings will earn an invitation to join the prestigious Bassmaster Elite Series in 2024. Individual event winners — including those who only fish one, three-event division — will be eligible for a berth in the 2024 Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic.
“We’re so excited about this new format,” said Executive Director of Tournaments Hank Weldon, who oversees the Bassmaster Opens. “With the Opens EQ format, there is a clear path forward for those who want to make fishing a full-time career and prepare as much as possible while progressing toward the Elites. Those anglers’ abilities will be tested throughout the year on a variety of fisheries and prepare them for the cross-country rigors of the Elite Series. At the same time, those who only fish three events in one division will still be fishing for a dream chance to compete in the Bassmaster Classic.
“That excitement, plus the great fisheries we have on our schedule, will make 2023 so much fun for anglers and fans of the sport.”
Division 3 will see the Opens trail visit Buggs Island Reservoir in Clarksville, Va., May 3-5, the St. Lawrence River in Waddington, N.Y., July 20-22, and Watts Bar Reservoir in Kingston, Tenn., Sept. 13-15.
“I am thrilled to host the Bassmaster Open here in Mecklenburg County, Va.,” said Tina Morgan, tourism coordinator for Mecklenburg County. “A multiday tournament of this caliber will not only give us the exposure we need to attract more of these high-level tournaments, but hosting 240+ anglers for an average of seven days will have a tremendous impact on our local economy. I am looking forward to working with the B.A.S.S. organization as they discover why Buggs Island / Kerr Lake is indeed one of the best fisheries on the East Coast!”
Although the trail is familiar with Lawrence River, the other two fisheries in Division 3, however, are more of a mystery. B.A.S.S. has been to Buggs Island — a 50,000-acre reservoir — for major events only 11 times and not since 1998. Watts Bar Reservoir, which covers 38,090 acres on the Tennessee River, has hosted only three major B.A.S.S. events — all during the 1970s.
“What a schedule,” said B.A.S.S. Vice President of Tournaments Chris Bowes. “Zigzagging the country, visiting some of the best fisheries in the world — some that we’ve been to a lot and some that we haven’t been to in a long time — will be fantastic.
“We like to think our schedules each year for all of our trails are not only a test of our anglers’ abilities but a celebration of the sport itself. This one certainly checks all the boxes.”
2023 Bassmaster Opens Schedule
- Division 1 : March 2-4, Lake Eufaula, Eufaula, Ala. May 18-20, Wheeler Lake, Decatur, Ala. Oct. 12-14, Harris Chain of Lakes, Leesburg, Fla.
- Division 2 : April 13-15, Toledo Bend, Many, La. June 15-17, Lake Eufaula, Eufaula, Okla. Sept. 21-23, Lake of the Ozarks, Osage, Mo.
- Division 3 : May 3-5, Buggs Island Reservoir, Clarksville, Va. July 20-22, St. Lawrence River, Waddington, N.Y. Sept. 13-15, Watts Bar Reservoir, Kingston, Tenn.
