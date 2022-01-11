Dance It Out pilots Girls Geared for Greatness relaunch program

If there’s one thing dance studios know how to do, it is rise to the occasion. After a tumultuous few years, dance education leaders are seizing the opportunity to integrate empowering and inspiring leadership training into their studio communities. Not only are these businesses still standing, they are looking to the future with determination.
Girls Geared For Greatness offers the opportunity through their Re-Launch Program, which offers a free, 3-phase leadership development program for girls ages 11-18.The modular program focuses on conversations surrounding identifying inspiring women, discovering strengths and weaknesses, and working collaboratively to ideate, activate, and execute team-oriented projects. The goal is to prepare the girls of today with the tools they need to achieve and believe that anything is possible for the betterment of their future.
Dance It Out is excited to pilot this program on February 6, 2022 at 2:00 pm and encourages all girls 11 and up to attend this FREE program. You do not have to attend the studio to participate. Sessions will meet the first Sunday of each month at the studio (18742 Highway One, LaCrosse, VA 23950).
Girls Geared For Greatness founded in 2018 at Stage Door Dance Productions in Raleigh, NC. After a brief pandemic pause, the organization is now its own 501(c)(3) organization with affiliate programs in operation throughout the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.girlsgearedforgreatness.com.