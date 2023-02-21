“On the Trail” Nature Hike at Staunton River Battlefield State Park
Thursday, February 23, 2023, from 4:00—5:00 p.m.
Location: Staunton River Battlefield State Park Clover Visitor Center, 1035 Fort Hill Road, Randolph, VA
Make a hike part of your New Year's Resolution! Join us on Thursdays from 4-5 p.m. through the end of March for a guided nature walk led by a Virginia Master Naturalist. We will explore the park from the trail during this is a FREE educational program. Pets are welcome as long as they are on a leash and under the control of their handlers at all times. In the event of bad weather conditions, the program will be cancelled. For questions, please call the park office at (434) 454-4312.
After School Birding Club at Staunton River Battlefield State Park
Tuesday, February 28, 2023, from 4:00—5:00 p.m.
Location: Staunton River Battlefield State Park Clover Visitor Center, 1035 Fort Hill Road, Randolph, VA
Join a Virginia Master Naturalist from 4-5 p.m. on a short trail hike to count birds. Afterward, warm up inside the Clover Center while learning to: make a pinecone bird feeder, learn how nests are made, make your own field guide, and more. This is a FREE educational program. Pets are welcome as long as they are on a leash and under control of their handlers at all times.
Occoneechee State Park Guided Hike Plantation Trail
Saturday, March 4, from 1:00—2:15 p.m.
Location: Occoneechee State Park, 1192 Occoneechee Park Rd, Clarksville, VA
On this guided hike guests will learn about the fascinating history of Occoneechee Plantation and discover some of the plants and animals that call the plantation home. Participants should bring water, weather-appropriate clothing and wear close-toed shoes. Meet at the Terrace Gardens parking lot. There is no fee to participate but a $7 parking fee applies.
Wild About Nature
Saturday, March 11, 2023, from 9:00—10:00 a.m.
Location: Dance It Out studio, 18742 US-1 La Crosse, VA 23950
Join Virginia Master Naturalists Sidney and Alicia in exploring all the great things nature has to offer! Program will be outdoors unless it’s rainy. Wild About Nature is a recurring event on the second Saturday of each month. Free for ages 8 and up! For more information, contact Alicia at (434) 757-1029.
Occoneechee State Park “All About Trees”
Sunday, March 12, from 1:00—2:15 p.m.
Location: Occoneechee State Park, 1192 Occoneechee Park Rd, Clarksville, VA
Join a Virginia Master Naturalist on this guided hike along the Tutelo Birding Tail. Guests will learn about native trees of Southside Virginia and the animals they support. Participants will learn some basics of tree identification and the importance of conserving native trees. There will be an opportunity to view birds and other wildlife along the trail as well. There is no fee to participate but a $7 parking fee applies. Participants should bring water, wear weather appropriate clothing, and wear close-toed shoes. Meet at the Tutelo Trailhead beside the Splash Park.
Tobacco Heritage Trail Group Service Project
Saturday, March 18, 2023, from 10:00—11:30 a.m.
Location: 115 S Main St, La Crosse, VA 23950
All SPMN members, trainees, and the public are encouraged to participate in our chapter’s quarterly project. Join the Southern Piedmont Master Naturalists for a Litter Clean-up on Rocky Branch Road. The cleanup is part of the Adopt-a-Highway Program for the on-road portion of the Tobacco Heritage Trail. VDOT will provide safety vests and road signs for the event. We will be meeting at the parking lot at 2721 Rocky Branch Road in La Crosse. Help give back to the Community in keeping our trails and roads Litter Free. Contact person Becky Giovannetti (434) 755-1431
Wealthy Wetlands at Staunton River Battlefield State Park
Sunday, March 19, 2023, from 2:00—4:00 p.m.
Location: Staunton River Battlefield State Park Clover Visitor Center, 1035 Fort Hill Road, Randolph, VA
Join a Master Naturalist in a hunt for creatures in our wetland area. We will use binoculars and dip nets as we discover why the wetlands are rich with nature. This is a FREE educational program. Wear comfortable hiking shoes; it is a short hike but can be muddy. In the event of bad weather conditions, the program may be canceled. For questions call our park office at (434) 454-4312.
Occoneechee State Park Nature Scavenger Hunt
Saturday, April 29, from 10:00—11:15 a.m.
Location: Occoneechee State Park, 1192 Occoneechee Park Rd, Clarksville, VA
Join a Virginia Master Naturalist and discover nature in the park through a scavenger hunt game that will involve all your senses. Geared toward families. There is no fee to participate but a $7 parking fee applies. Participants should bring water, wear weather appropriate clothing, and wear close-toed shoes. Meet at the Visitor Center.
Southern Piedmont Master Naturalists at the South Hill Farmer’s Market
Saturday, May 6, from 8:00 a.m.—12:00 p.m.
Location: 105 W. Danville Street, South Hill, VA
Visit the South Hill Farmers Market on Saturday, May 6, from 8:00 AM until noon, where Virginia Master Naturalist Scott Wright will present information about “Wildflowers in Southside Virginia.” For information, call or message Scott at (434 )262-1987.
Tobacco Heritage Trail Guided Hike
Sunday, May 7, from 1:00—2:00 p.m.
Location: 115 S Main Street, La Crosse, VA
Virginia Master Naturalist Scott Wright will lead a guided hike on the Tobacco Heritage Trail to discover wildflowers that are blooming. The hike will begin at the caboose in La Crosse. Meet fellow nature enthusiasts and enjoy walking a beautiful Southside trail. For information, call or message Scott at (434) 262-1987.
Occoneechee State Park Tutelo Trail Guided Walk
Sunday, May 14, 2023, from 1:00—2:15 p.m.
Location: Occoneechee State Park, 1192 Occoneechee Park Rd, Clarksville, VA
Enjoy a peaceful walk on Mother’s Day along the Tutelo Birding Trail. A Virginia Master Naturalist will point out many examples of native Virginia flora and fauna along the way. There is no fee to participate but a $7 parking fee applies. Participants should bring water, wear weather appropriate clothing, and wear close-toed shoes. Meet at the Tutelo Trailhead beside the Splash Park.
Occoneechee State Park Seated Birding for Beginners
Saturday, May 27, from 7:30—8:45 a.m.
Location: Occoneechee State Park, 1192 Occoneechee Park Rd, Clarksville, VA
Join Virginia Master Naturalist Clyde Wilson for a special introduction to stationary birding. Participants are invited to bring a chair or blanket to sit on. Binoculars are strongly recommended to get the most from this experience. Clyde will help you get started on this lifelong adventure of bird watching and give some helpful ID hints as well. There is no fee to participate but a $7 parking fee applies. Participants should bring water, wear weather appropriate clothing, and wear close-toed shoes. Meet at the Equestrian Day Use Parking Area.
Occoneechee State Park “Bugs, Bugs, Bugs”
Saturday, June 3, from 10:00—11:00 a.m.
Location: Occoneechee State Park, 1192 Occoneechee Park Rd, Clarksville, VA
Do you know that for every human, there are over 1 billion insects? Join a Virginia Master Naturalist to learn about the bugs you’ll see in the park. Participants will have the opportunity to go on a bug safari or complete a bug-related craft. Program is for all ages but focused on children. There is no fee to participate but a $7 parking fee applies. Participants should bring water, wear weather appropriate clothing, and wear close-toed shoes. Meet at the Visitor Center.
Occoneechee State Park Guided Hike Panhandle Pollinator Field & Loop
Saturday, June 10, from 9:00—11:30 a.m.
Location: Occoneechee State Park, 1192 Occoneechee Park Rd, Clarksville, VA
Join a Virginia Master Naturalist and explore the Panhandle Multi-use Trail on this longer hike. Expect to be introduced to native flora and fauna and experience lovely views of the pollinator fields, forests, and Buggs Island Lake. We will cover approximately 3-4 miles at a moderate pace. There is no fee to participate but a $7 parking fee applies. Participants should bring water, wear weather appropriate clothing, and wear close-toed shoes. Meet at the Equestrian Day Use Parking Area.
Occoneechee State Park Grown-up Scavenger Hunt
Saturday, June 24, from 10:30—11:45 a.m.
Location: Occoneechee State Park, 1192 Occoneechee Park Rd, Clarksville, VA
Join other nature lovers on a scavenger hunt designed to challenge adults and teens. A Virginia Master Naturalist will be on hand with hints and fascinating facts about the park’s natural resources, flora, and fauna. There is no fee to participate but a $7 parking fee applies. Participants should bring water, wear weather appropriate clothing, and wear close-toed shoes. Meet at the Visitor Center.