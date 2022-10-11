In accordance with their mission to support education and the youth of the area, the Clarksville Ruritans gifted Chase City and Clarksville elementary school teachers with $150.00 each. The money may be used in any way the teacher deems, in order to make their tasks easier. Many of the local teachers commented that they often use out of pocket money to buy additional supplies and supplemental materials. The Ruritans hope this discretionary money will aid the teachers and students alike and serve as a good start to a successful school year.
Clarksville Ruritans give $12,150.00 to area Elementary School Teachers
Most Popular
Articles
- Nine indicted in Mecklenburg; 1st Degree murder among charges
- The South Central Fair begins this week!
- South Central Fair announces 2022 Idol contestants
- Eclectic gift store offers fun experiences in Clarksville
- Clarksville Ruritans give $12,150.00 to area Elementary School Teachers
- Bluestone High School: Class of 1967 Celebrates 55th Anniversary
- Phoenix Fall to Amherst, 55-13
- Woman dies in Lunenburg County Crash
- Harvest Days Festival rescheduled to this Saturday!
- Phoenix XC Teams Showing Improvement
Images
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.