The Clarksville Lions Club recently received a Lions of Virginia Foundation (LOVF) Disaster Grant award to assist families who were affected during the March ice storm which caused electrical outages to thousands of area households. The award, part of a $10,000 grant for disaster relief, allowed local clubs to expand their reach and give extended services to the community by providing $50 Food Lion gift cards to help 30 families replace food and water losses because of the storm outages. The Food Lion cards were viewed as the most practical and efficient way to get funds into the hands of those needing to replenish food and other supplies loss during the storm.
After considering several organizations, the Clarksville Lions Club decided to join the efforts of the Clarksville Food Pantry and the Backpack Buddies since these are organizations that are familiar with food challenges that many families face. On a recent Saturday, several Lions were present as the Lions Mascot equally split the Food Lion gift cards with a value of $1500 between the Clarksville Food Pantry and Backpack Buddies. Organization volunteers expressed their sincere appreciation for the gift cards knowing that they would be a tremendous asset for families.
Since receiving the gift cards, the Food Pantry used the cards to purchase over 328 pounds of fresh food to pass on to our local recipients! The goal of the Food Pantry is to offer health conscience foods to support healthier eating from their services.
In the aftermath of disastrous hurricane Camille in1969, the Lions of Virginia founded the Lions of Virginia Foundation in 1972 which is operate by all of the Lions Districts. The foundation enables the Lions to respond quickly with funds to help in the face of natural disasters in addition to its focus on sight and hearing conservation and other areas of Lions Club International endeavors.
Because the pandemic has limited our fundraising efforts for White Cane, please consider sending donations to the Clarksville LIONS to P. O. Box 32, Clarksville, VA 23927. A donation of $100.00 supports an eye exam to help prevent visual loss of one person. For those of you who would like to be a part of this organization, please contact a Clarksville Lion. Continually, the Clarksville Lions Club lives up to its motto: “We Serve.”