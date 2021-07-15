Bags Donated for Cancer Patients

Penny Evans, an Independent Consultant with Thirty-One Gifts, facilitated community donations of 279 bags to the Hendrick Cancer and Rehab Center and to the Solari Radiation Therapy Center. Pictured are: Rebecca Sontag, Kim Baisey, PAR, Wendy Bohannon, RN; Teresa Collins, RN, BSN, OCN (all with VCU Heath CMH), and Penny, Sep and Jonathon Evans.

For the fifth year, Penny Evans, an Independent Consultant with Thirty-One Gifts since 2008, asked customers and friends to donate so cancer patients at VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital (VCU Health CMH) could be blessed with a special bag to help them through their journey. Penny, Sep, and Jonathon Evans were able to donate 279 bags to the Hendrick Cancer and Rehab Center and to the Solari Radiation Therapy Center!

Teresa R. Collins, RN, BSN, OCN, Director of Radiation and Medical Oncology, said, “A cancer diagnosis can be devastating for patients. These care bags are a blessing and uplift our patients during difficult times in their lives. Patients use these bags to keep appointments, information packets, goodies, and personal belongings as they are coming into the center for treatment. Our patients have said over the years how humbled they are to have so many people supporting them. Penny and her team of donors are wonderful, and we are extremely thankful for her continued support of our cancer program through the years.” 

Penny expresses her gratitude to all the generous donors and businesses that help make this fundraiser possible. “Our little community blows me away each year,” Penny said. “This fundraiser would not be possible without everyone’s donation.”

These bags are purchased and filled with items such as pocket calendars, tissues, soothing tea bags (Penny and Sep Evans), lip balm and drink koozies (First Citizens Bank), pens/pads (Microtel), antiseptic wipes (Citizens Bank and Trust), Mary Kay hand lotions (Tanya Baskerville), tissues/lip balm (Crystal Walker), change purses (Benchmark Community Bank), and hand sanitizers (VCU Health CMH). Thanks to the generous donors listed below.

Platinum (10+bags)

Anonymous - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

HHM Porta Toilet, LLC - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Airtec - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Hardee Ford - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Rozier Termite and Pest Control - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Full Strut Trucking - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Gold (5-9 bags)

Karobway - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Henry and Brittany Edmonds - In Memory of Joyce Hodges

Pam and Terry McDaniel - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Joyce and Charlie Taylor - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Lynn and Davin Lucy - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Silver (2-4 bags)

Kathryn and Kirk McAden - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Lundy Layne - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Marcia, JC and Jaicee Clary - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Judy Cleaton - In Honor of Mary Carol Kallam, Nikki Evans and Janet Hayes

Vera Primm - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Mandi and Brian Calhoun - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Gavin Honeycutt and Chad Vaughan - In Honor of Harold Vaughan, In Memory of Phyllis Vaughan and James Honeycutt

Judy and Ed Carroll - In Honor of Nikki Evans, Teen Evans and Jane Lockerman and In Memory of Carolyn Roberts

Nancy and Ken Bulluck - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Carolyn and Randy Carter - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Sharon Johnson - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Michelle Edmonds - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Lisa Graham - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Cheryl Newcomb - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Sheri and Mike Sparkman - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Stacy Archer - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Candice Riggan - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Carleen and Rosser Wells - In Memory of Anne and Donnie Wells and In Honor of All Cancer Survivors

Deborah Piercy - In Memory of Janie Piercy and In Honor of Martha Chalkley

Custom Message Therapy and Skincare - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Katelyn and Scot Sharber - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Susan Moody - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Jannon Coley - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Ashley and Adam Lipscomb - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Susan Creedle - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Sandra and Scooter Ittner - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Teresa Collins - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Tammy Manning - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Love Café - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Irene Michelitsch - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Jeremy and Tiffany Lynch - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Martha and Bobby Overton - In Memory of Carolyn T. Roberts, In Honor of Sandi Taylor and Aimee Hudson

Edna and Emmett Williams - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Jenny Davis - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Holly Painter - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Mary Hardin - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Rhina and David Jones - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Kristen Branch - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

SHVFD Ladies Auxiliary - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Gwen and Steve Hinzman - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Sarah and Joe Hutson - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Tanya Baskerville - In Memory of Wendy Boyter Jackson and George Baskerville

Linda and Lynn Roberts - In Memory of Wanda Jones Beville and Jau Parker Roberts

Alicia and Guy Short - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Allecia Parker - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

The Jacob and Wesley Swain Family - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Benchmark - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients  

Bronze (1 bag)

Sarah and Kenneth Smith - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Candy McAvoy - In Honor and Memory of All the WARRIORS

Gay Clary - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Christy Taylor - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Jennifer Sullivan - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Betty Edwards - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Kaye Bagley - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Lynn and Everette Gibson - In Memory of Lavenia Gibson

Katie Hubbard - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Susan Lucy - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Marjorie Lawson - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Katherine Crutchfield - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Kim Baisey - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Pam Watson - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Kris and Scott Walker - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Shelley Mayer - In Honor of Angela Madren and Lori Fuller

Georgia Franck - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Sidney and

Neil Burke - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Pam Gilbert - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Candi, Lee and Reid Allen - In Memory of Dallas R Allen

Debbie Moore - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Shelia Paynter - In Honor of All Cancer Patients

Ernestine Evans - In Honor of All Cancer Patients

Rita Parham - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Louise Ogburn - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Debbie Douglas - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Brenda Curtis - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Angela Wells - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

April Wright - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Donna Wall - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Mary and Wayne Rawlings - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Keli Reekes - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Tammi Lowery - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Tonja Pearce - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Mitzi Powell - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Mary Edmonds - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Teri and Troy Walker - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Theresa Hockaday - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Emily Jones - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Sheryl Thomason - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Lisa Middleton - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Crystal and Ricky Jones - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Eileen Bigley - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Kim and Joe Young - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Terry Moss - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Diana Crowder - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Angie Mills - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Paula Tanner - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Tanya Mason - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Jessica Johnson - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Angela Nichols - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Devon Clary - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Diane Nichols - In Honor of Cheryl Newcomb

Robin Newton - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Christy Dodd - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Brenda Bell Crafton - In Memory of Cindy Crafton

Christy and Wayne Reese - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Kim and Brent Evans - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Judy and Chuck Martin - In Memory of Bobby Garrett

Nancy Jacobs - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Aileen Lewis - In Memory of John, Landa and Tameka

Rhonda Dalton - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Jana Thompson - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Anita Kallam - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Sara Boyd - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Michelle Williams - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Jessica Pearce - In Memory of Diane Curtis

Nancy and Kell Fleshood - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Sara and Jerry Reynolds - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Carol Anne Chapman - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Jill and Chad Springer - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Angela Carter - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Jennifer and Wayne

Derren Backer - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Kimberly Brown - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Emily and

Mark Warren - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

John and Patty Evans - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Jonathon Evans - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Sep and Penny Evans - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Tammy Brewer - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Brittany Davis - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Anonymous - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Dottie Collins - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Wes and Mandi Shepherd - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Kathy Coffee - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients