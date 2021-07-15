Bags Donated for Cancer Patients

Penny Evans, an Independent Consultant with Thirty-One Gifts, facilitated community donations of 279 bags to the Hendrick Cancer and Rehab Center and to the Solari Radiation Therapy Center. Pictured are: Rebecca Sontag, Kim Baisey, PAR, Wendy Bohannon, RN; Teresa Collins, RN, BSN, OCN (all with VCU Heath CMH), and Penny, Sep and Jonathon Evans.