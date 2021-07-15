Bags Donated for Cancer Patients

For the fifth year, Penny Evans, an Independent Consultant with Thirty-One Gifts since 2008, asked customers and friends to donate so cancer patients at VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital (VCU Health CMH) could be blessed with a special bag to help them through their journey. Penny, Sep, and Jonathon Evans were able to donate 279 bags to the Hendrick Cancer and Rehab Center and to the Solari Radiation Therapy Center!
Teresa R. Collins, RN, BSN, OCN, Director of Radiation and Medical Oncology, said, “A cancer diagnosis can be devastating for patients. These care bags are a blessing and uplift our patients during difficult times in their lives. Patients use these bags to keep appointments, information packets, goodies, and personal belongings as they are coming into the center for treatment. Our patients have said over the years how humbled they are to have so many people supporting them. Penny and her team of donors are wonderful, and we are extremely thankful for her continued support of our cancer program through the years.”
Penny expresses her gratitude to all the generous donors and businesses that help make this fundraiser possible. “Our little community blows me away each year,” Penny said. “This fundraiser would not be possible without everyone’s donation.”
These bags are purchased and filled with items such as pocket calendars, tissues, soothing tea bags (Penny and Sep Evans), lip balm and drink koozies (First Citizens Bank), pens/pads (Microtel), antiseptic wipes (Citizens Bank and Trust), Mary Kay hand lotions (Tanya Baskerville), tissues/lip balm (Crystal Walker), change purses (Benchmark Community Bank), and hand sanitizers (VCU Health CMH). Thanks to the generous donors listed below.
