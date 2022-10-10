Clarksville Lions Sponsor Senior Campaign

The Clarksville Lions Club will be sponsoring its annual “We Just Love Our Seniors” campaign. During the entire month of October, everyone will get a chance to help the Clarksville Health and Rehabilitation Center residents in need who get little or no help from family. For your convenience, donation boxes have been set up at the Clarksville's Burnett Library and Learning Center and at the YMCA.
The nursing home has identified daily toiletries that would be most useful to the residents. Please select the items you wish to give from the list below. (No samples please.)
Body lotion, body wash, deodorant, shampoo, toothpaste, mouth wash, toothbrush, efferdent, facial tissues, and word search puzzles (pastime favorite).
Thank you for your donations.