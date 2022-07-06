Citizens Bank & Trust shows their support of The Colonial Center

South Hill, VA – July 1, 2022: Krystle Connell from Citizens Bank & Trust Company in South Hill recently stopped by The Colonial Center to make a donation to the theatre’s annual Ovation Circle Membership drive. Colonial Center staff members Lauren Epps and Karen Terry were on hand to receive Citizens Bank & Trust Company’s contribution and to show their appreciation. (Photo courtesy of Lisa Clary.)
The Colonial Center’s Ovation Circle has benefits for its members, including advertising in all playbills and video advertisements prior to performances, complimentary tickets for performances, free drinks during intermission, free or discounted facility rentals, recognition on social media and on the Colonial Center’s website at www.colonialcenterva.org, and more!
For more information about joining the Ovation Circle, please call the Box Office at (434) 262-4170.