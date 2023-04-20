Sense of duty and commitment to community unmatched among auxiliary members
In honor of National Volunteer Week, we interviewed three CMH Auxiliary members who volunteer in different areas of VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital.
Darleen Ferguson
A resident of Lawrenceville, Darleen Ferguson has volunteered at VCU Health CMH in the auxiliary for six years. She mostly supports the second-floor surgical waiting area but fills in at the front desk when needed. She loves to greet the family members and put them at ease while they are waiting for their loved ones to come out of surgery.
“I enjoy making conversation with them and taking their mind off their worry,” Ferguson said.
Ferguson is not one to shy away from a challenge. In May, she graduates from Southside Virginia Community College with a Computer and Office Basics career studies certificate. She will also be inducted into the Phi Theta Kappa honor society. Then in June she will take charge of the CMH Auxiliary as president. Ferguson also serves on the scholarship committee that supports CMH employees who are furthering their careers by earning degrees and plans on putting her new computer certificate to good use.
Kenny Pitts
Most people know Kenny Pitts, of South Hill, as the former postmaster in South Hill. He retired in 2012 after 38 years in the U.S. Postal Service. A past CMH Auxiliary president with seven years of service on the team, he now serves on the board and five committees.
“The thing I like most about volunteering is serving others and giving back to the community,” Pitts said. “We have some fine medical professionals in South Hill. We are fortunate to have quality staff and the beautiful new hospital is a blessing for our communities.”
Pitts served as president during the pandemic and kept it going despite volunteers not being allowed to work in the facility due to COVID-related restrictions.
“The CMH Auxiliary is always looking for new volunteers,” Pitts said. “The last few years when we could not volunteer due to the pandemic. We saw our volunteer rolls drop off quite a bit.”
There’s a lot of work going on behind the scenes. The CMH Auxiliary runs the hospital gift shop, with all proceeds benefiting the CMH Foundation. In fact, the gift shop is one of the hospital’s largest supporters with $1.6 million given since its inception in 1954.
“I would like to thank Lois White and Dottie Collins who co-chair our gift shop,” Pitts said. “They do a great job.”
Virginia Lucy
Virginia Lucy, of South Hill, has volunteered with the CMH Auxiliary as long as most people work for their whole careers: 43 years. During that time, she also served as Auxiliary president and president of the Virginia Association of Auxiliaries and Volunteers for hospitals statewide. You will find her in the Fish Bowl gift shop, but she has also worked at the Information Desk and served on many committees.
Lucy enjoys meeting people and anticipating their needs. You can find almost anything you need in the gift shop.
“A customer came rushing in one day looking for a phone charger for his wife who was a patient,” Lucy said. “Chargers had just been added to the inventory. So, we had a happy customer and a happy wife.”
Lucy remembers what the gift shop was like in the old hospital.
“When I joined the Auxiliary and started working in the gift shop, we sold cigars, cigarettes, candy and a few gift items. Times have changed,” Lucy said. “I love to help a new dad looking for a gift for his wife and their newborn or the grandparents picking up a blanket or ‘lovey’ for the new baby.”
How to help
The CMH Auxiliary is currently looking for more volunteers. If you would like to be a part of the great things the CMH Auxiliary is doing at CMH, applications may be picked up in the gift shop from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily or by visiting the website.