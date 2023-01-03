Town of Clarksville Selected for New Mobilizing Main Street Program

Focus on community revitalization, organizational development, and capacity building
CLARKSVILLE, VA – The Town of Clarksville has been selected to be part of the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development’s (DHCD) Mobilizing Main Street Program cohort-based program. This two-year program will provide the framework for targeted organizational development support to Exploring Main Street (EMS) communities interested in pursuing Advancing Virginia Main Street (VMS) designation and Main Street America accredited status.
Town Manager of Clarksville Jeff Jones stated, “On behalf of the Town Council and the businesses in our lakeside historic district, I would like to thank DHCD and the Main Street Program for selecting Clarksville to be a part of their well-respected and proven program. The Mobilizing Main Street Program will provide a successful methodology and resources to best utilize our grassroots leadership to conduct positive economic development while preserving the historic beauty of Virginia’s only lakeside town. Special thanks to Tara Tuck for her efforts in this successful accomplishment.”
Without a doubt, there are exciting opportunities for new growth and development, and I'm confident that the Virginia Main Street (VMS) Program and its resources will effectively support downtown Clarksville’s revitalization efforts. The future is bright, and I am proud to work with the wonderful businesses and people of Clarksville,” said Tara Tuck, Town of Clarksville’s new Economic Development Coordinator.
The Town of Clarksville will work with DHCD staff to bolster their community for economic opportunity. The cohort will develop individualized work plans and implementation of program benchmarks and will assist with market analysis, design assessments, grant management and other essential tools for impactful success. This accelerated program is funded by the Virginia Main Street (VMS) Program.
“The Virginia Main Street program has been transforming communities for over 35 years, and it continues to be critical to economic development, small business growth and job creation across the Commonwealth,” said DHCD Director, Bryan Horn. “This new program will foster local and ongoing community development efforts while offering targeted support to participating organizations to ensure their future success in the Virginia Main Street program.”
For more information, visit dhcd.virginia.gov/vms.