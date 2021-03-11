Local musician follows his dream in Arizona

South Hill native, Jamar Alexander, moved to Arizona years ago to pursue a career in music. He started his career making Rap/R&B music but overtime that evolved into a more Punk-Rap sound.
Jamar credits his large family for his love of music. “We were always in the church, so naturally I wanted to sing in the choir. It was the only place you were allowed to be loud and boisterous when you’re a little kid. My uncles always kept the coolest cassettes playing in their cars and I even had an older cousin who used to DJ. Literally every single one of my cousins has a natural gift of rhyming words and storytelling. Our family reunions have always been pretty lit!”
Though Alexander takes his musical inspiration from big names like Pharrell Williams, Omar Rodrigues-Lopez, and Russell Simmons, he never forgets the people from his hometown that encouraged him along the way. “I wouldn’t be making the music I do today without Stephen Baskerville, my best friend growing up, Jim Bradshaw, my Park View Middle School band teacher, or Erik Jones, a friend who gave me a space to record and practice my chops.”
Jamar has proven himself a multi-talented musician playing guitar, percussion, bass, and even at times the organ and keyboard. “There are a lot of musical instruments around my house so I could be making alfredo sauce in the kitchen and hop over to the dining room to grab a guitar to strum out something in my head. I still have my trumpet from middle school too.”
“Rhythm and melody evoke mood. I’ve always started by writing compositions that are heavily driven by pure intuition. Music is inherently about feeling and your initial thoughts are always the most genuine. It's so easy to hear something someone else made and say to yourself, ‘That sounds nice’. I’d like to make something like that, but it doesn’t take the music anywhere new. The lack of organic ideas is what motivates me when it comes to my choice of arrangements. A lot of the times the lyrics will just come to me when I’m writing the chords. I also never just sit down and think, ‘I’m going to write a song now’. A lot of my ideas have popped in my head while I’m in motion; driving, riding a bike, or flying. I urge people to write down and record ideas they have into their cell phone in that moment so they don’t lose that feeling. You think you’ll remember it but trust me, you won’t.”
Alexander says that he likes performing songs with his band that take a while to form. “They’re like spells that build the mood in live settings. Songs like “Black Eye”, “Tuxxxedo Mask” and “Riff Raff” keep people on their toes when we play them live. Everything about those songs are kind of mysterious and I like that. Our other songs like “Wasting Time”, “Trouble” and “Erik Kartman” are real crowd pleasers but it’s those building moments where I look out into the crowd and everyone is watching enthralled, on the edge of their seats that really do it for me.” The band has a song coming out called “Okayyy” that he would like to collaborate with artist Danny Brown on. He also hopes to one-day record with sound engineer Tom Lordalge. “I’m pretty sure I should be signed to Jack White’s music label, Third Man Records too.”
When asked if he had ever tried to focus on music fulltime Alexander responded, “I tried it back in 2017 and I didn’t really like it. I had just got fired from working for a start-up company when I decided I’d spend a whole year just making music and playing shows independently. I really ended up in this bubble. Talking to the same people, with the same ideas, going to the same places; it stifled my creative process and I didn’t really have anything to talk about outside of playing shows or the music business. I think there’s something about keeping a day job, even if it’s part-time that keeps you grounded as a musician. It gives me pride to know I have that duality. Not only can my mom be proud of the things I’ve done artistically but she can sleep well knowing I have health insurance when she sees me jumping around on stage all crazy on videos online.”
If he were not pursuing a career in music, Jamar would be focusing on architecture and design. “I could see myself drafting and designing homes that find a balance between form and function by incorporating the surrounding natural environment to work with the land and not against it like Frank Lloyd Wright.”
Before moving to Arizona Jamar worked for many years as a delivery driver for Marino’s Pizza while spending his nights making “really loud music” at his friend Erik’s house. “My cousin Jorel got me back into Hip-Hop and he was putting me on to some really good records that were coming out at the time. I was reading XXL and The Source magazines every month because the stories were really inspiring to me. It was the only positive news you could find in print about black people then on that scale and I always picked them up. I was also driving to South Park Mall all the time to buy newly released music on Fridays from FYE and Best Buy but I’d also pick up every mix tape I could get my hands on out of gas stations from South Hill to Virginia Beach too. I learned so much about mixing and mastering just by listening to those independent releases. By the time I moved to Phoenix I had a solid foundation on what I would eventually be doing today.”
“Nothing makes you appreciate home more than being away from it. I consider myself lucky to have grown up in South Hill. Parker Park alone brings up so many wonderful memories. All the games I played in little league baseball to the annual fireworks show. I remember standing by the library when the Olympic torch came through our town back in ‘96 and how I always stood on that same corner during the Christmas parade every year. Any time someone had a cookout at Lake Gaston that would end up being a day to remember. That still rings true today.”
Today Jamar has toured over ten states in America and even planned to take his band on tour in the United Kingdom before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. “Unfortunately, I haven’t had the opportunity to play the mid-west yet but I hear it’d be a good market for us. Maybe we’ll end up in the UK after the next album comes out.”
Of all of the places that Jamar, or Dadadoh as he is known on stage, has performed, he gives Phoenix a special nod as his favorite. “The Crescent Ballroom in downtown wins every time. The location, the drinks, the food, the service, I mean what else can I say about this place? I’ve seen some amazing shows from national acts here and I’ve been lucky enough to play here multiple times. You really feel like a rockstar when you’re in the greenroom at Crescent.”
“No matter what you want to do in life you’ll need to be honest, reliable, hard-working and keep a good attitude. As long as you keep that mindset you can do anything you want in this world. If you show up everyday, give it 100%, keep a smile on your face and always tell the truth you will be better than just fine, you’ll start to see real results. I promise!”