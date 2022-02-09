We want your plants!

The Southside Master Gardener Plant Sale rolls around every spring on the first Saturday in May, almost as much of a tradition as Easter and the first day of the baseball season.
Master Gardeners are already busy getting ready for May 7th – but we could use your help. Do you have plants in your garden that are getting crowded (such as hostas, iris or daylilies) or small perennials and bushes that you would be willing to donate for the Plant Sale? We will come out and dig up these specimens (nothing overly large and heavy, please) and pot them to be included in our Sale. We also gratefully accept container plants and houseplants.
Our Association relies on donated and refreshed plants to be offered at very reasonable prices to raise funds for Master Gardener projects and educational events.
We’re looking forward to warmer weather and welcoming you to this year’s sale on May 7th, 7:30 am to noon in the parking lot in front of the Halifax Library, Main Street, Halifax. In addition to a wide array of herbs, plants and trees, there will be garden art items like wine bottle wind chimes, birdhouses, hardscape items, and hypertufa pots to add interest to your landscape.
We appreciate your donation of plant. If you have plants, please email ssmga@outlook.com or call the VCE Master Gardener Help Desk at 434-830-3383, to schedule the digging crew. Please state your first and last name, phone number and nature of the call. Looking forward to seeing you at the Plant Sale!
Caption for picture: Watch for a new item this year: Draped hypertufa. These containers may look delicate but they are sturdy and built to withstand the weather. Pictured here with a Sansevieria, draped hypertufa pots are made by dredging cloth in a thick cement mixture before draping the material over paint pots to drip and harden.