This holiday season you may find yourself baking for loved ones that either cannot have or have cut gluten out of their diets. Below are a few dessert recipes that are quick to bake and simple to make that have been tried by our staff writers!
GF Sugar Cookies
This recipe makes chewy, gluten-free sugar cookies that are perfect for either eating or cutting into shapes for the holidays. Here’s a tip: soften your butter and vegetable shortening in the microwave before adding it to the batter and mixing; this will make mixing go much smoother! The pictures include ideas for decorating your cookies.
Ingredients:
- 1 &1/2 cups of all-purpose gluten-free flour
- 3/4 teaspoon of xanthum gum
- 1/2 teaspoon of baking soda
- 1/4 teaspoon of baking powder
- 1/4 teaspoon of salt
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 6 teaspoons unsalted butter
- 2 tablespoons of vegetable shortening
- 1 egg
- 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract
- Optional for decoration:
- Sugar sprinkles
- Cookie icing
- Artificial coloring
Instructions:
- Preheat your oven to 300°F; the low temperature will allow for the cookies to bake without getting crisp or browning. Line your baking sheets with parchment paper, or use a cooking spray to make sure cookies don’t stick to the pan.
- In a medium bowl combine the flour, xanthum gum, baking soda, baking powder, salt, and sugar until well mixed. In a separate, larger bowl, combine the butter, shortening, egg, and vanilla extract.
- Once the wet ingredients have been thoroughly mixed, begin adding the dry ingredients. Add a small amount at a time (about 1/2 a cup) to the batter and incorporate well. Continue adding the dry mix to the wet ingredients, mixing throughout until it is all combined.
- If the batter is greasy and won’t hold its shape, place it in the fridge covered until it has chilled; it should be chilled after 15 minutes.
- Scoop out pieces of dough that are roughly 1 1/2 tablespoons each and shape into a ball. The ball should be about 1 inch in diameter. Press dough balls onto baking sheets, flattening them into disks that are about 1/2 an inch thick. Make sure the cookies are spaced apart by two inches as they will spread while they bake.
- Place cookies in oven and bake until they are set in the center and startle to wrinkle (about 14 minutes). Remove from the oven and allow to cool before decorating. Make sure whatever you are decorating with is also gluten-free!
Peanut Butter Balls
Peanut butter balls are a good, classic holiday dessert recipe that requires only a small substitute to make it gluten-free. Here is a quick and easy-to-make recipe for all your chocolate and peanut butter loving friends and family to adore!
Ingredients:
- 3/4 cup of your preferred creamy peanut butter
- 3 cups of confectioner’s sugar
- 1/2 cup (1 stick) of unsalted butter at room temperature
- 1 &1/4 cups of gluten-free semisweet chocolate
Instructions:
- In a large bowl, combine the butter, peanut butter, and half of the confectioner’s sugar. Use either a hand mixer or a spatula to mix well.
- Begin adding the rest of the confectioner’s sugar in parts to avoid a puff of sugary smoke. Incorporate the rest of the sugar and mix well.
- Ready a baking sheet with parchment paper to place the balls on. Then, use a spoon or your hands to scoop a small dough ball of about 1 tablespoon out and roll it into round balls. Place the balls onto the baking sheet leaving a little bit of room between.
- Freeze the peanut butter balls for about an hour.
- Pour the chocolate chips into a heat-proof bowl and begin melting them at 30-second intervals in the microwave, stirring well between intervals. Repeat until the chocolate is completely melted.
- If you would rather, you could also use the two-pot method to melt the chips. This method requires you to fill a large pot halfway with water and let it boil. Once this water is boiling, pour the chocolate chips into a smaller pot, then set the smaller pot into the water. Make sure to stir the chocolate while it melts.
- Remove the balls from the freezer and begin dipping them into the chocolate. To get them fully coated, you may need to use a spoon and dribble some over the tops. Once coated, place the balls on a wax-coated sheet or parchment paper.
- Refrigerate the balls until the chocolate has set.
GF Gingerbread Cookies
A classic Christmas cookie is the gingerbread cookie! Here is a simple recipe that will let you gluten-free loved ones join in on the fun.
Ingredients:
- 3/4 cup of sugar
- 1/2 cup (1 stick) of butter, softened
- 2 tablespoons of molasses
- 1 egg
- 1 &3/4 cups of all-purpose gluten-free flour
- 1 teaspoon of baking soda
- 1 teaspoon of xanthan gum
- 1 teaspoon of ground cinnamon
- 3/4 teaspoon of ground ginger
- 1/4 teaspoon of salt
- 1/4 teaspoon of ground cloves
- 1/4 teaspoon of ground nutmeg
- 1/2 cup of white vanilla baking chips
- 1 teaspoon of shortening
Instructions:
- In a large bowl, beat the sugar, butter, and molasses with a hand mixer on medium speed until well mixed. Beat in the egg until blended thoroughly.
- In a medium bowl, stir together flour, baking soda, xanthum gum, cinnamon, ground ginger, salt, cloves, and nutmeg. Once those have been mixed, add the dry ingredients to the wet mixture and stir well. Cover the mixture and put it into the refrigerator for about 1 hour until firm.
- Heat your oven to 375°F. On a clean work surface, sprinkle gluten-free flour. Roll out half of the dough until it is 1/8 of an inch thick. (Keep the other half of the dough in the fridge until you are ready to roll it out.) Cut out cookies with a floured gingerbread man mold and place on a baking sheet. Place the cookies 1 inch apart on the sheet.
- Bake the cookies for 7-9 minutes or until they have set. Remove and cool completely.
- In a small, microwavable bowl, add the white vanilla baking chips and shortening. Microwave this mixture for 1 minute and stir. Continue microwaving in 15 second intervals until the whole mixture is melted and can be stirred smoothly. To decorate, place this mixture in a decorating bag that has been fitted with a small round tip. Pipe on the cookies as you see fit.