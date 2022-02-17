Damsel in Defense donates to Tri-County Community Action Agency

When you hear the phrase, “It takes a village,” know that there is 100% truth behind it. In October 2021, Damsel in Defense wanted to give back to communities to help Domestic Violence organizations help equip their clients with a safety tool. Teresa Boelte, an Independent Damsel Pro for eight years now, wanted to help get our local organization, Tri-County Community Action Agency (TCCAA), a chance to be a recipient of this great give back. Teresa has been a supporter, volunteer, and advocate for TCCAA’s DV program for many years. Understanding that sometimes getting needed items, volunteers, and resources in a rural community, she and the few other constant advocates try to do what they can to make sure a victim has the resources needed to be safe.
After submitting a video that was a requirement for the give back contest, Teresa anxiously awaited to see if TCCAA would be one of ten organizations across the country, chosen to be a recipient of 250 pepper sprays. “Getting the news that we were chosen literally brought tears to my eyes.” said Teresa. “I want to thank Damsel in Defense’s corporate home office for this awesome opportunity and for always caring about our communities and for all that support and work at TCCAA.” she added.
If you are in an abusive relationship, or if you think you may be in one and need to talk to someone, please contact TCCAA at 434-572-1136.