Small Business Article: Buggs Island Baby & Children’s Clothing

Buggs Island Baby and Children’s Clothing/East Coast Embroidery celebrated its one year anniversary June 29, 2021 with its ceremonial ribbon cutting. They were unable to celebrate the opening in 2020 with a ribbon cutting due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Erica and Nick Romano’s business has been well-received by Clarksville community. The couple got their start back in 208, after they moved to Clarksville. They began operations under the name “East Coast Embroidery” and sold out of their home for a few years until they had the funds to move it to 331 Virginia Avenue.
COVID was mixed blessing for the Romanos, giving them the time to learn what they were doing business-wise and to figure out what people in the community wanted, but it also affected them financially, as every other small business owner knows well.
Erica Romano always dreamed of owning a children’s clothing store; they began going by Buggs Island Baby to highlight the children’s clothing as, “no one realized we were selling children’s clothing, too.”
The store always has a festive display in the window and frequently announces sales via their Facebook page at Buggs Island Baby and Children’s Clothing. Make sure to peruse their page every week for the hot new styles. They have seasonal favorites that you and your kids are sure to love such as sweaters, scarves, holiday onesies and so much more!
Buggs Island Baby and East Coast Embroidery have announced Winter Hours: Closed Sunday through Wednesday, open Thursday through Saturday from 10a.m. to 5p.m. If you’re in need of screen-printing or embroidery services and need to schedule an appointment with them on a day they are closed, please call at (434) 777-3312 a few days in advanced and leave a message.
For updates on hours and stock, check out their Facebook pages at Buggs Island Brewing Company LLC or East Coast Embroidery.