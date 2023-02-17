The Books-N-Me fundraising campaign continues until February 28th . The organization is reaching out to the community for support in order to provide several events which will inspire and motivate children to read and increase their reading literacy. Storytime sessions, themed events filled with challenging, but fun activities, and pop up book fairs are planned.
Through the Books-N-Me program, Mecklenburg County children 5-10 years old will have opportunity to enhance their reading skills, increase their vocabulary and communication skills, promote critical thinking, and build social interactions. The children will receive free new books and educational items at each event.
The Books-N-Me team- Veronica Hardy-Everette’, Trudy Spruill, Jennifer Garrett, and Michelle Peters are working tirelessly to provide a program that will have a tremendous impact on our children’s education growth and development. Your support can indeed give way to a successful program.
Books-N-Me is a 501c3 nonprofit therefore, all donations are tax deductible. Checks should be made out to Books-N-Me and mailed to Books-N-Me at P.O. Box 595, Clarksville, VA 23927. More information or have questions, please call (434)362-0181. Thank you for your support.