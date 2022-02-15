Bell celebrates 108th Birthday

Mrs. Virginia Estelle Phillips Bell, a life-long resident of the North View community of Mecklenburg County, celebrated her 108th birthday on January 29, 2022. According to the Mecklenburg County Registrar, Mrs. Bell is the oldest living active registered voter in Mecklenburg County.
Born in 1914, Mrs. Bell attended North View School where she completed 7th grade, which was customary during that time.
On November 28, 1934, she married Henry Wilbur Bell and they reared four children: Freddie (deceased), Christine, Shirley, and Eugene. Their progeny include eight grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
Although sharecropping was common at that time, the Bells purchased property and established a homestead. They farmed the land and grew tobacco which produced a comfortable living for the family.
A consummate homemaker, Mrs. Bell was admired for her tidiness inside and outside her home. She spent time in both her flower and vegetable gardens and could often be seen using her self-propelled mower to trim her lawn. When fall arrived, she busied herself with raking the leaves and removing them.
Mrs. Bell also loved crocheting, making afghans, completing jigsaw puzzles, word searches and playing board games with her grandchildren. She was queen of the kitchen and loved cooking special dishes. The family favorites were fried chicken and coconut pies which often resulted in competition for the last piece.
Mrs. Bell became a member of the North View Baptist Church as a youth and remained active throughout her adult life. Her memories include being baptized in a creek and walking to church services down a dirt road. She worshipped in the wooden church until the present brick structure was built in 1987. As a special gesture, she donated a stained-glass window that bears the inscription “Estelle Phillips Bell & Family.”
A neighbor described her as a kind lady who lives by the Golden Rule: “Treat everyone the way you want to be treated.” She is described by others as being very humble and appreciative for all acts of kindness.
After her husband's death in 1997, Mrs. Bell lived independently in her North View residence until she reached the age of 100. In 2014, President Barrack Obama recognized her with a proclamation for having reached the century mark. That same year, she relocated to Pine View Assisted Living in South Hill, where she regularly participates in the religious, recreational, and social activities offered at Pine View. Mrs. Bell receives visitors with genuine kindness and appreciation.
At her present age of 108, she has lived through several global pandemics, including the 1918 Spanish Flu, the 1957 H2N2 Asian Flu, the 2009 H1N1 Swine flu, and others as well as the present Covid 19 and its variants.
When her children were asked what they thought has contributed to Mrs. Bell’s long life, they responded: “Our mother, even to this day, continues to have a great sense of humor. She has always been active, maintained a healthy diet, and has never suffered any major illnesses, or undergone any surgeries.”
A lifespan of 108 years has not been witnessed in the history of North View Baptist Church. Truly God has favored Mrs. Virginia Estelle Phillips Bell with longevity and blessed her to reach a milestone few people attain. May God continue to bless her in His own way!
Exodus 20:12 reads, “Honour thy father and thy mother that thy days may be long upon the land which the Lord thy God giveth thee.”
A birthday celebration was held for Mrs. Bell at Pine View on January 29, 2022. Rev. Robert Faulcon and members of North View along with members of her family and friends enjoyed being a part of her celebration. As queen of her day, Mrs. Bell was adorned with a tiara, a happy 108th birthday sash, beautiful roses, cards, and a cake along with other love gifts. It was a momentous occasion for all in attendance.