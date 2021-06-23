Changes coming to 2021 Lakefest

The Clarksville Lake Country Chamber of Commerce has announced several changes to look forward to in the coming Lakefest weekend celebration.
First, John Gowdy from Atlantic City, New Jersey will be joining Clarksville as the new sand sculpture artist this year following Ed Moore’s retirement. Gowdy is a retired captain from the Atlantic City Fire Department who boasts 27 years of service, half of which were served as captain. Since retiring, he has dedicated himself to the arts. Gowdy sites a competition held at Ft. Myers, Florida in 1992 as his first observance of the artform. He takes his inspiration both from the fantastical and the historical; sculptures featuring fantastical mermaids and ones honoring the courageous soldiers storming Normandy beach are but a few examples shown on his website www.johngowdy.com. Gowdy finds great pride in his most often award being people’s choice.
Lakefest will also be sporting a new fireworks provider and display this year; the Chamber has partnered with a local company from South Boston by the name of The Virginia Skypainters. The Virginia Skypainters has provided fireworks for events all over the Commonwealth and North Carolina for over eight years. Earlier this year, The Virginia Skypainters was announced as a winner of the 2021 WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards. The company has received this award seven times over the last eight years and has maintained a five-star rating with both WeddingWire and The Knot.
Ryan Francisco, owner, is a Certified Pyrotechnician who has dedicated himself to the safe and responsible use of fireworks. Ryan is licensed through the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and also is a member of the Mid Atlantic Pyrotechnics Arts Guild, Pyrotechnics Guild International, and Crackerjacks. Ryan has performed at shows across the three states of Virginia, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania.
The Clarksville Chamber has opted to reuse Victoria Messick’s winning 2020 Lakefest Logo Design for this year’s Lake Festival due to the cancellation of 2020’s Lakefest. 2021 Lakefest Tees are now available at the Chamber office and the Virginia Avenue Mall.
Youth tees are available in denim and candy orange in a Youth small, Youth medium, Youth large size for $18. Adult tees are available from size small, medium, large, and extra large at $23, and sizes 2XL and 3XL for $25. 4XL’s are also available but only in the color Natural. Adult tees in all sizes, excluding 4XL, are available in the following colors: Candy Orange, Heather Clay, Natural, Denim, Heather Irish Green, Yellow, Dark Heather Gray. V-Neck shirts are available in the color Seafoam and Butter. Ladies’ Tanks are available in Terracotta. Men’s Tanks are available in Denim or Butter.
The Virginia Chamber would like to thank the following sponsors:
Captain Sponsors
- Greg Pipen with Clarksville Ruritans
- Dennis Hudson with Food Lion
Admiral Sponsors
- Jeremy Satterfield with Microsoft
- From VET'S INC, Pamela Clay, Aaron Jones, Jac Wagstaff