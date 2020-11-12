A Thank-You note from the Chase City Chamber

We would like to take a minute the publicly thank the many individuals and groups that came together Halloween Night to plan and execute a safe and successful “Drive-Thru” Trunk or Treat event in Chase City. Thank you to the Town of Chase City, Chase City Police Department, Chase City Rescue Squad, South Central Fairgrounds, Chase City Chamber of Commerce, Chase City Fire Department, Masonic Lodge 280, Eastern Star, Chase City Lodge #119 (Willis and Singleton Family’s), First Baptist Church, Black Branch Baptist Church, Cornerstone Baptist Church, Spurlock’s Garage, Mecklenburg County YMCA, Chase City Health and Rehab Center, Roanoke River VFW Post 8163, and Bill and Laura Ann Hutchison.
The joy on the face of each child that came through and the appreciation expressed by the parents made the evening an even greater success.