Clifton Threat joins Benchmark Bankshares Board of Directors

Kenbridge, VA, February 2, 2023 - Benchmark Bankshares, Inc., holding company for Benchmark Community Bank, is pleased to announce the addition of Emporia resident Clifton Threat to its Board of Directors.
In making the announcement, Benchmark President/CEO Jay Stafford said of Threat, “Clifton is a terrific addition to our Board of Directors. Our presence in Emporia and Lawrenceville means that we need someone with deep community roots to represent this area on our Board. Clifton provides a valuable connection to the people of Greensville and Brunswick Counties.”
A Greensville County native, Threat has lived in the Emporia-Greensville area most of his life and is a graduate of Greensville County High School. He demonstrates his passion for the community by serving on the Emporia City Council for which he serves as Vice Mayor and President of the Council. He is Manager of the Emporia Food Lion, as well as Co-Owner of “The Bank” restaurant in downtown Emporia.
In the community, Threat is past-President of the Emporia Boys and Girls Club, pastor of Oak Grove and Mt. Hermon Baptist Churches, and is an Assistant Coach for the Greensville County High School football team. He and his wife, the former Kimberly Harding, also an Emporia native, are the parents of four grown sons, Warren, Christopher, Kijuan, and Brandon. The Threats are also the proud grandparents of Ava Marie and Nyela Sol.
“I love serving my community regardless of the role,” Threat said of his invitation to join the Benchmark Bankshares Board of Directors. “I didn’t really know that much about Benchmark prior to joining the Board, but I know two of the bank’s outstanding employees. I’m excited to share my leadership mindset and business savvy with others. I believe those will be key factors enhancing my involvement with the Board. On the community side, letting everyone know that we’re happy to be in Emporia to support community functions and be involved with our youth organizations will be big factors for me. It’s a wonderful opportunity.”
With the addition of Threat, the Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. Board of Directors numbers eleven members representing the bank’s geographic service footprint. Founded in 1971, Benchmark Community Bank is a $1.1 billion locally owned and operated full-service bank headquartered in Kenbridge, VA. It is the company's sole subsidiary with a total of seventeen banking offices located throughout central Southside Virginia and northern North Carolina. Additional information is available on the company’s website, www.BCBonline.com.