Chase City Police discovered the remains of a deceased male on Monday at approximately 10:41 a.m. The remains were found in a North Washington Street residence in the town of Chase City.
The victim’s remains were transported to the medical examiners office in Richmond for identification and autopsy. At this time officials have not confirmed the identity of the body found until positive identification has been made.
There has been an ongoing search for Chris “Hunt” Rawlings who was reported missing by family over a week ago. He was last seen on Fourth Street in Chase City on September 27.
The Mecklenburg County Sheriffs Office Criminal Investigation Unit and the Chase City Volunteer Fire Department assisted the Chase City Police Department. Anyone having information in this case should contact the chase city pd 434 372-4244 or Mecklenburg County Crime Solvers 434 738-6191.