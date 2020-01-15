Bluestone girls go winless for week

Bluestone sophomore Jalan Dailey had a breakout game on Tuesday night for the Bluestone girls varsity basketball team. Dailey scored a game high 15 points in the Barons loss to Nottoway High School. Dailey has been a contributor for the team all season, but on Tuesday night she took over and had her best game of the season. Unfortunately Bluestone lost the game 44-33. Bluestone played a much better game than they played against Prince Edward last Friday. For the fourth game in a row the Barons were playing in a game while still on break from school. They played two games in the Holiday Classic in Halifax, then home games against Prince Edward and Nottoway while still on Christmas break. These games are usually harder to prepare for because the usual routine is messed up due to the players not being in school. The varsity girls went 0-4 over the Christmas break.
The first quarter of the game against Nottoway was another slow start for both teams as Bluestone had a 7-6 lead after the first. Nottoway came out in the second quarter and went on a 10-3 run to take a 16-10 lead into the half. The Lady Barons were only able to put 3 points on the board in the second. The third quarter saw the scoring pick up as Nottoway outscored Bluestone 20-10 to take a 16 point lead into the fourth and final quarter.
Bluestone continued to fight in the final quarter, outscoring the Lady Cougars and cutting their lead to 11, but that was as close as Bluestone would get as Nottoway won 44-33. Compared to Friday nights 46 foul marathon, Tuesday nights matchup against Nottoway was played very clean, and both teams never got into foul trouble.
After Dailey’s 15 points, Kayla Williams had 7 and Xzareyah Tucker added 6 points to lead the Bluestone scoring. The loss dropped the varsity girls to 2-8 on the season. The girls will go on the road to take on Goochland on Friday night in another James River District matchup. Bluestone
