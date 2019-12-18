Bluestone girls struggle, losing two games

The Bluestone varsity girls team went 0-2 in their match ups this week with James River District opponents. On Tuesday night, December 10, the Barons lost to Buckingham 58-28 at home, and on Wednesday night they traveled to Cumberland where they lost 53-28. The Lady Barons record is now 1-2 on the season, as they look to sure up some things heading into next weeks action.
On Tuesday night Bluestone jumped out to a 14-4 lead on Buckingham at the end of the first quarter and looked to have the Knights on their heels. After the first quarter though, Buckingham settled down and began an offensive attack outscoring the Lady Barons 54-14 the rest of the way. Xzaryeah Tucker led Bluestone with 9 points, followed by Destiny Pettus with 7. Katlyn Shanklin also added 5 points.
After the great start for Bluestone, Buckingham was able to get their offense going by getting production inside and out. They got very well balanced scoring from their team as Morgan Randolph led the way with 13 points, Lauren Randolph scored 11 points, followed by Alana Ballowe with 7 and Skylar Davis and Amil Bolden each contributed 7 points each.
On Wednesday night the Lady Barons traveled to Cumberland to battle the Lady Dukes. Bluestone lost by a final of 53-28. Destiny Pettus led Baron scorers with 8 points, followed by Amiricle Hilliard with 6 and Kayla Williams with 4. The Lady Barons committed several fouls early in the game, leading to the Lady Dukes getting to the line often. Bluestone’s turnovers also proved to be a difference maker. as Cumberland was able to turn those into points as well. Bluestone came out in the third quarter outscoring Cumberland, but the effort would not be enough to get past the Cumberland team.
The Bluestone varsity girls are at home for three straight games as they host Randolph Henry, Amelia and Park View beginning Tuesday night, December 17, then Wednesday and Friday as well.
