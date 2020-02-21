Baron Wrestler Neil Clayton Jr. is your 2A Region A Champion of the 220 Weight Class for the second year in a row. The win qualifies him for the VHSL State Championship February 21-22 in Salem, Va where he will defend his title in the 220 pound class. Also qualifying for the State Tournament were Juniors Hudson Moore and Landon Lyles who both placed 3rd in their respective weight classes. All 3 wrestlers join an elite club of Virginia High School Athletes. Congratulations to all wrestlers, coaches, and a special thank you to the parents and family members who made the long trip to Poquoson to show their support.
The state tournament is held at the Salem Civic Center Feb 21-22. Wrestling starts at 10am on Friday. The “Bluestone Baron Wrestling” Facebook page will be updated as much as possible. All interested parties can track the wrestlers progress on Trackwrestling.com. Spectators are encouraged to go and play around on the site at some point next week and learn how to find the brackets. We are Class 2A and Landon is 152lbs, Hudson is 182lbs and Neil is 220lbs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.