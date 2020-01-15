Bluestone boys get back in win column, go 1-1 on week

The Bluestone boys basketball team was able to pick up one win for the week, defeating Nottoway on Tuesday night, 54-40. It snapped a 5 game losing streak for the Barons. Junior Victor Small had a breakout game for Bluestone, scoring 16 points on the night. Da’trione Shearin continued to step up for the injured Larry Bullock, scoring a game high 18 points. A 20 point first quarter got the Barons off to a hot start and they never relinquished that lead throughout the game. It was a good win for Bluestone, after having struggled to get the wins in some close games during their losing streak.
Friday night, Bluestone was once again right in the hunt to try and grab a win against a top opponent, but in the end fell to Goochland by a score of 46-35. A slow start after halftime would spell doom for the Barons as they were never able to recover.
Goochland came into Friday nights game hungry for a win, and their tough defensive performance showed that fight. Goochland played a tough pressure defense that caused Bluestone problems throughout the night, especially early on. After a back and forth early part of the first quarter, the Bulldogs went on an 8-0 run to end the quarter with a 14-4 lead. Bluestone made some adjustments after the rough start and came out on a 5-0 run. They would end up with a 10-2 run to start the quarter to cut the Goochland lead to 1 right before the half. A Goochland basket by Kindrick Braxton at the buzzer gave the Bulldogs a 24-21 lead at halftime.
Goochland came out after the half and outscored the Barons 11-4 in the quarter to take a 10 point lead heading into the final frame. This run would essentially end the game for Bluestone, as they were never able to within striking distance. Goochland would answer every Bluestone basket in the fourth quarter to keep the Barons at bay, and Goochland came away with the 46-35 win.
Cameron Holman of Goochland led all scorers with 17 points, his teammate James Bell had 15. Bluestone was led by Da’Trione Shearin with 11 points, Nic Abernathy with 8 and Michael Harris with 7. Bluestone Head Coach George Lancaster talked in the past about the foul shooting woes for Bluestone. Friday night Bluestone was 8-12 from the line, which was an improvement for the team, but they still were only able to get three different players to the line.
“They are a well coached team, a quick team, aggressive team and strong team.” Coach Lancaster said speaking about the Goochland team after the game. “You can’t let a good team get to the basket and they made so many layups against us.” he added.
Bluestone is back in action on Tuesday night when Central Lunenburg come to Skipwith to take on the Barons. Central is one of the three wins so far this season for Bluestone, so they will be looking to get back in the win column again.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.