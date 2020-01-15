JV girls basketball runs winning streak to 6

The JV girls basketball team at Bluestone has reeled off 6 wins in a row after beating Nottoway and Goochland last week. Tuesday night the girls defeted Nottoway 39-25, then followed up with a defeat of Goochland 25-19. The wins ran the JV girls record to 7-2 on the season.
In Tuesday’s matchup against Nottoway, sophomore standout Makayla Mason continued her outstanding season leading all scorers in the game with 19 points. Daniya White added 8 points for the Barons, continuing to improve her game each night. The JV girls were still without one of their better players and captain in Kaliyah Hargrove who was still battling an injury, but Mason and White were able to pick up their games to keep the Barons on their winning streak.
Tuesday against Nottoway, the JV girls got off to another slow start, trailing the Cougars 6-4 after the first quarter. Makayla Mason got hot from three point range in the second quarter, hitting 3 triples in the quarter and Bluestone went on a 16-5 run to take a 20-11 lead into halftime.
Daniyah White was able to add 6 of her 8 points in the third quarter to help extend the JV Barons lead to 35-18 after three. White has been a big help on the inside for Bluestone this season. She has continued to improve every game, and has now become one of the teams leading scorers and able to be a force on the inside. The fourth quarter saw Nottoway chip into the lead slightly, with all 7 of their points coming off of free throws. Bluestone was only able to score 4 points in the quarter and Bluestone was able to come away with the 39-25 win.
Friday night the JV girls traveled to Goochland High School to take on the JV Bulldogs. Bluestone came away with the 25-19 win to extend their winning streak. The JV girls of Bluestone’s only two losses this season came at the hands of Buckingham and Cumberland. With one game remaining against each of those teams, the JV girls still have a shot at the regular season title. Those games against Buckingham and Cumberland came very early in the season, and the Bluestone girls have improved vastly since then.
The JV girls are back in action on Tuesday night when the Chargers of Central Lunenburg travel to Bluestone. The JV girls defeated the Chargers handily in the first game of the season, and will look to keep the winning streak alive on Tuesday.
