The Bluestone girls basketball program experienced a bounce-back season in 2019-20 that will continue into the postseason.
Following up last season’s winless campaign with four wins in the James River District during the 2019-20 regular season, the Lady Barons draw the 10th seed in the Region 2A tournament and will take the court at fifth-seeded Prince Edward Friday at 6p.m. for the first round.
A pair of all-time Bluestone athletics standouts led the comeback, with former 1,000-point scorer April Bullock taking over as varsity head coach, assisted by former multi-sport Lady Barons standout Essence Pulliam, who head coached the Lady Barons JV team to a 14-4 record after the JV program failed to finish the season a year ago.
Four seniors also played a big role in the bounce-back season, Destiny Pettus, Katlyn Shanklin, KyâLeah Walls and Jatterias Fuller, who were honored prior to the Lady Barons’ final regular-season game last Tuesday for Senior Night.
The Lady Barons hosted Goochland and fell 67-34. Pettus led Bluestone with 10 points, while Jalan Dailey and Walls added six points and Tyra Dennis and Kayla Williams finished with four.
JV Lady Barons wrap season with win
The JV girls basketball team finished 12-4 in the James River District and capped the season with a 43-30 win over Goochland.
Makayla Mason led the effort with 24 points, while Brianna Osborne added seven and Ciara Robertson finished with five.
Varsity boys tourney-bound as well
The varsity boys basketball team slid into the Region 2A tournament as the 12th-seed and will play at fifth-seeded Thomas Jefferson on Friday.
The Barons finished 6-10 in the James River District.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.