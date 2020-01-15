JV boys basketball lose two

The Bluestone JV boys basketball team lost both of their games last week, slowing down the fast start they had to the season. On Tuesday night, the boys traveled to Nottoway to take on the JV Cougars, where they were handed a 56-36 defeat to a very good team. On Friday night the boys lost to Goochland 44-30.
On Tuesday against Nottoway, Bluestone was led by Akim Simmons 15 points. E.J. Jones added 9 and Garrett Allgood 6 points each for the Barons. Bluestone jumped out to a 15-10 lead in the first quarter, before Nottoway came back in the second quarter. The Cougars outscored the Barons 15-5 in the quarter to take a 25-20 halftime lead. Bluestone would struggle the rest of the way, and Nottoway would cruise to the 20 point win.
On Friday night, the boys were back home when Goochland came to town. A slow start for the JV Barons would keep them from making any kind of run against a tough Goochland team. The Bulldogs jumped up to an early 17-5 lead, and with pressure defense and consistency, they never relinquished the lead. Bluestone was able to pick up the offense after the first quarter, but Goochland was there with an answer every time Bluestone tried to make a run to answer.
Akim Simmons led the way for Bluestone with 12 points, and Garrett Allgood added 10 for the Barons. One of the Barons best players, Trevon Tucker, was not available in this game due to a death in his family. Tucker’s presence was missed as Goochland dominated on the glass in the game. JD Mills led Goochland with 14 points and De’Andre Robinson added 9 for the Bulldogs.
