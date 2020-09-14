I have not found a story about Thomas F. Goode that respects his true military career. So in a nutshell these are many of the highlights. In 1859 Captain Thomas F. Goode aided in the recruiting campaign held at Randolph Macon College for militia reserves. He was a very outspoken mn and heated over the north invading Virginia/ He was elected Commonwealths Attorney for Mecklenburg County in 1856. Goode was born in Mecklenburg County but as a child his father, Dr. Thomas Goode moved his young family to the mountains purchasing Greenbrier, Hot Springs, Healing Springs and the Homestead where he developed these properties into prime tourist and security destinations. As the early mountains of Virginia was lacking in schools, Dr. Thomas sent his young son to Alexandria to attend the Alexandria Presbyterian High School which was a rigorous and competitive school.
The graduates were often considered to have completed a college education if they remained through graduation and Thomas F. Goode did. He then transferred to RM College and applied for the law exam in 1848. At RM College he was tutored in law by Professor Edward R. Chambers, Commonwealth’s Attorney for Mecklenburg County. Goode took the exam, passed it and was licensed to practice law in Virginia in 1848.
After the recruitment program in 1859 Captain Goode was ready to prepare his men for combat and proceed to the north – right then. He gave rousing speeches in Boydton and Clarksville on several occasions during November and December 1859 following the election of Lincoln as president. When the county voted to send their support to Richmond to endorse secession in April 1861, Captain Goode had already ordered the uniforms for his men of the Mecklenburg Cavalry. They marched to Clarksville and began their training on the fields of Sandy Fork. When secession was adopted by the legislature, Captain Thomas Goode made arrangements for his men to muster at Boydton in the a.m. on Tuesday in May 1861. The plan was that the Meckl3enburg Cavalry would muster in Boydton then march along the new Plank Toll Road to Lombardy Grove, then to Petersburg and finally Richmond. Great plan and of course the march was basically designed to be a parade to cause the rise in emotions of the area. It worked.
But first. When the men mustered in Boydton near R. M. College, they formed ranks and marched to the Boydton Tavern. There they were met with a hoard of cooks and servants with steaks, eggs, greens, potatoes, grains, mush, ham, biscuits and butter and gravy, jams, jellies preserves and fruits, pastries, breads and an array of the south’s best foods. Once they had eaten heir fill, they returned to their horse and waited for the order “Mount Up” and they would be on their way. Colonel Goode paid for the food and the owners of the hotel (Richrd C. Puryear, Reuban Puryear and Henry Moss of Puryear and Company provided the facilities, eating utensils and some staff, with the hotel manager, B. D. Cogbill, esq., taking care of firewood, other staff,
arrangements, ordering supplies and clean-up.
What a sight that must have been. The whole company of men (116) with officers, in full
uniforms – cleaned and pressed-(new), their weapons at their sides, strutting about town then staunchly mounted on their horses with swords by their sides. (Captain Goode had ordered and paid for the uniforms.) First came the officers with flag bearers and senior non-commissioned officers, then the four squads of men (4 X 6), led by a sergeant or corporal, followed by the drum and fife squad, then twelve or so wagons of furnishings and camp equipment for the officers, followed by twenty wagons of rations and supplies, then eight wagons of camp tents and supplies for the men. These were followed by three squads of man servants for the officers and NCO’s and included entertainers, cooks, soap makers, tanners, shoe makers, etc. The parade of the Mecklenburg Cavalry lasted for over an hour and many folks followed them out of town, a few, I’m certain, the entire distance.
Upon arrival in Richmond, there was no place the troops from Mecklenburg could be housed so they were sent to a stable in Ashland. They stayed there for three or four days before Captain Goode was able to get with the officials and have his company of men accepted into the Confederate States of America Army. They were commissioned as Company A of the Third Virginia Cavalry and moved east to protect the Tappahanock River, Goode was promoted to Major. Then his company moved north to protect and defend the Rapidan River. It was too early in the war for large movements of troops so to pass the time Captain Goode would take a squad of men and go out and pester the Union troops moving south and the scouts that were sent ahead. They were involved in many small skirmishes but no battles. Finally in the fall the Union troops had arrived at the Rapidan and the newly commissioned Colonel Thomas Goode led his men into battle against the Union Army moving south from Fredericksburg. They burned the Rapidan bridge and mounted several attacks against the army, turning them east toward the shore.
After a couple of weeks, Colonel Goode and Dr. Jones who was serving with him returned to Boydton for a short respite. Dr. Jones had some medical matters to tend too and Coode represented several cases in court and once the judges had ruled, he tendered his resignation as Commonwealth’s Attorney. He left the courthouse and proceeded to Professor Chambers home. Upon arrival he asked for the hand of Chamber’s daughter, Elizabeth, in marriage and all said yes, so they were married that same weekend. Goode, who had been established in the CSA as a Lieutenant Colonel was soon promoted to Colonel.
Following the wedding, Colonel Goode returned to the battlefield but Dr. Jones remained in Boydton and was sick. Soon Goode became ill. Following a major skirmish on the Rapidan River bridge, in late October, 1861, Goode returned to his tent and laid down. After a few days he still didn’t feel well so he approached the CSA Field Command and ask for a release to resign as he was ill and not getting better. In turn the CSA stated in a letter to him at his bivouacs, that he had received several reference letters and his men had also noted that he was an excellent and gallant leader. So they offered him a commission to Brigadier General and he would be allowed a furlough home to recuperate, if he would stay in the Army. He declined and retuned home for Christmas.
The Mecklenburg County Circuit court notified him that they had not accepted his letter of resignation and he was welcomed back. (I found no reference to his ever being referred to as “General”).
