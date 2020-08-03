They notified the police and all parties agreed to meet with Mrs. Johnson, upon her arrival at the Clarksville Greyhound bus station and go with her to the house. (As it was told to me and as it appears in the history.) (There is another option which may have been shuffled in history and that is that when Allan III went to Dr. Winston, upset, Dr. Winston and the police Chief took him to the bus station to meet his grandmother who had just returned by bus from Norfolk. Then they all went to the home. Either way, Allan III was so upset that he spent the night with the Winston’s. According to Ann Gayle (Winston) Roberts the young man was visibly upset and spent a lot of time crying, most of the evening, at her home.
They were fortunate in that Dr. Winston had recently been discharged from the U.S. Army and had returned home to resume his medical practice.
In 1942, Dr. Winston was called to military duty for World War II. With the war raging in Europe, Dr. Winston was drafted and sent to Fort Picket for officers training. Upon completion, he was commissioned a Captain in the U. S. Army, transferred to Walter Reed Army Hospital in Washington, D. C. and assigned as a staff psychiatrist. Throughout the war, soldiers would be sent from the battlefield to the United States due to a “nervous breakdown” and or “shell Shock.” They were in no mental shape to be released from the service nor sent home, instead they would be sent to Walter Reed. Most of them arrived under armed guard (presenting a danger to themselves or others), and were admitted to the hospital.
“On 5 August, the center was reorganized to absorb its new capacity of Negro… trainees.
Since Dr. Winston was a graduate of the first cycle of the new protocol, upon his commission, he became an instructor (presumably in psychiatry). Still throughout the war soldiers would suffer from a “nervous breakdown” and some from “Severe Stress.” They were in no mental shape to continue in the military nor to be sent home, instead they would be taken to Walter Reed Army Hospital. Yet the children, Ann Gayle and Patrick, Jr. have different recollections of their father’s service.
Of course, there is a simple explanation. He was assigned to Walter Reed
Army Hospital. (Excerpt from my book on Hospitals and Healing Springs.)
On October 8, 1943 he was released from the military and he returned to his family in Clarksville. Within a year the family reopened the clinic/hospital.
When the group met with Mrs. Johnson at the bus station, they all went to the home. When they entered the home it was clear that a struggle had taken place and that there was some sort of violent altercation with blood splatter on the walls and furniture. As they searched, nothing was found and they decided to check outside and the outbuildings. On leaving the home, they opened the hall closet door. There was a sight that caused the police chief to run outside for a moment to regain his composure and calm his stomach.
In the closet were the bodies of both Allan, Sr. and Laura Dutro. Both were badly beaten with a blunt object (although some say a hatchet). They were covered in blood. Both bodies had been “stuffed” into the closet any way possible and broken bones appeared possible. As the Chief and Dr. Winston began removing the bodies, the chief had called the coroner and had his officers search the roadways for any witnesses. Sexual assault was readily discernable along with prolonged abuse (bordering on what we call today - torture). They were both pronounced dead by the medical examiner and the date and time of death was set at “the A.M., 15 May 1944.
They were buried in the Carrington-Johnson Cemetery on the property. (The Johnson name of the cemetery is not for them but was there previously as one of the Carrington sisters married a Johnson and they had several children. All buried in the cemetery.)
On the day following the discovery of the bodies, the police detained four young African-American males who arrived at the farm and stated they worked there. After questioning they were released but the police now had a lead as to who the murderer(s) may have been. They began their search but to no avail. Finally in June a tip was received by the police that the primary suspect was staying with a cousin in Henderson, N. C. He had changed his name and was working on a farm. He made the mistake of contacting his sister wanting her to send him money. Instead she sent him the police. Thanks to her, the police contacted the sheriff and state police and they made arrangements with the N. C. State Police and county sheriff, along with the F.B.I.
April 10, 1944 the county B.O.S. authorized, for the arrest and conviction of the murderer(s) of A. P. Johnson and Miss Laura Dutro. In August the stray and rabid dog issue was again a serious problem in the county. The BOS authorized all law enforcement officers in the county to work together in quarantining dogs in the county. After the arrest of the first suspect, he turned in his accomplice. I found no record entry of where the reward was paid, nor to whom.
Upon arrest, the prisoner was taken to Lynchburg, Virginia for lock-up. (Irony – Lynchburg). They were taken to Lynchburg because during the months of searching, tempers among the Clarksville and surrounding citizens (already raw from WW II) were reeking with anger and a “lynch mob” had formed, which was growing in popularity. So for the safety of the prisoners and town’s folk, the suspects were taken to Lynchburg Holding. Quickly, the named accomplice was also arrested and hey were taken to Lynchburg.
The two individuals arrested were A. J. Tuck of Sandy Fork, Clarksville area and William H. Tunstall from unknown. Tuck had a history of traveling back and forth over the border to work. In Virginia he lived with or near his family in Sandy Fork as Alvin H. Tuck but in North Carolina he lived with a cousin and worked under the name of Allen Tucker. (There was a comment made that following the Civil War, many freedmen chose multiple names for various reasons.) The second man charged was William H. Tunstall, unknown from where and no identifying data was provided.
When brought to court following capture, for arraignment, both men were eventually sent to //Central State Psychiatric Hospital for an evaluation. Central State Hospital, previously Central Lunatic Asylum, was the first institution in the country for African Americans of “unsound minds” and was located in Petersburg, VA.
Contact or Comments: ladybugjunction@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.