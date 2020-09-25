It’s Tuesday and fall officially starts today. Unofficially, it started a couple of days ago with a cool snap that dropped temperatures to levels usually not seen till late October.
I haven’t turned the heat on. I did, however, dig out the heaters and make sure they work and I dug out a couple of sweatshirts.
The animals that hang out at our place seem to be gearing up for the change as well.
Raccoons, according to the experts, don’t really hibernate during cold weather but they do stay in more. Once cooler weather sets in, we don’t see as much of them as we do in the spring and summer. During warmer weather, we usually seem a couple of raccoons at a time coming up to eat with the cats.
One morning last week, I went out to feed the cats and there were seven raccoons hanging out on the steps and on the front porch.
I assume that even though they don’t hibernate, the raccoons know that the weather is about to cool down and they’re lining up to eat as much as possible against colder weather they know is coming.
Usually, the raccoons come up and eat with the cats. The cats pay little attention to them. Seven raccoons changed things a little. The cats huddled together in one group while the raccoons huddled together in their own little group and they all kept their distance from one another.
Even if the cats kept their distance the raccoons didn’t. They were all over each other and arguing over the food once I tossed it out.
Watching raccoons sort out an argument is interesting, to say the least.
We don’t think of raccoons making noise but they can and do. Watching raccoons fight is a little like watching gray fur-balls roll around and wrestle, all the while chattering at each other and throwing what sound like insults at each other. These matches don’t usually last long but they’re hilarious.
At least I thought they were hilarious. The cats didn’t seem to enjoy the show.
The raccoons made quick work of the pile of cat food and as each one ate his fill, they wandered off into the morning. By then the pile of food had completely vanished and after the last coon sauntered off, I set out more food for the cats and everyone had their breakfast.
Cooler weather brings out the attitude in the horses as well.
Sedona is more high strung than Reno but during warmer weather when I go out in the morning to feed the horses, Sedona saunters out and eats. That’s it. In cooler weather, though, Sedona trots out, tossing her head around, sometimes kicking and bucking and letting out a loud whinny.
Reno, more laid back tries to match the performance but you can tell he’s trying to impress Sedona and his heart just isn’t in it. Besides, while Reno is a beautiful animal he isn’t a graceful one. His attempts are more comical than impressive.
Even the dogs in the house are settling in to a cooler weather routine.
During warm weather, the dogs spend the day going in and out of the dog door and spend most of their time hanging out in the back yard. As the weather starts to get cooler, they spend more time laying around inside and less time in the yard. Once it gets cool enough to fire up the heater, they stake out their spaces in front of it and stay there.
None of these changes take long to happen. One day, usually in September, we’re still in the middle of warm, summer-like weather and the animals are still in full summer mode. A few days later, we’ve had the first cool snap of the season and the animals start shifting gears and slipping into cool-weather mode.
It happens every year at just about this time so it’s not a surprise. It is, however, something I always find completely fascinating.
