We’re in the middle part of July which means we’re more than halfway through the year.
After more than 40 years of covering local news, there are certain events that feel like “yardsticks” I use to measure the year. One of those is the big Easter Egg Hunt in Chase City every year. There are annual spring festivals and events. The end of school and graduation mark the start of Summer. The 4th of July and Lakefest are always big ones.
All of these things have either changed beyond recognition, been canceled, scaled back or postponed this year. And while a lot of businesses have reopened and officials are trying to figure out just how to get kids back to school, there is a lot of questions about the traditional fall and winter events.
Cheryl and I are still basically in lockdown mode as far as possible.
For us, it isn’t a political thing nor are we “sheep” following “tyrannical” guidelines. It’s just common sense.
For me, I have too many health issues that put me at risk. If I catch the virus the outcome probably wouldn’t be good so I’m doing what I can to avoid catching it. If I do happen to have it, I’d never forgive myself for passing it to someone else.
Cheryl is a private duty nurse and her patient, a young child, is especially vulnerable.
So, both of us stay at home and avoid crowds whenever possible. When it isn’t possible, we wear masks, observe social distancing guidelines and wash our hands frequently or use hand sanitizer.
Being pretty much retired, it’s been easier for me to stay away from people than it has her. She’s continued to work every day. Even so, Cheryl basically goes to work and comes home.
I used to do most of the grocery shopping but since this whole pandemic started, I’ve only been inside a grocery store about three times. I still do most of the cooking because I have more time but on her day off, Cheryl masks up and does our shopping, picking up a week’s worth of supplies at one time.
Once in awhile, I’ll jump in the car and drive up the street just to get out of the house and have a look around town. For the most part, however, we’re still hunkered down and expect to remain that way for the foreseeable future.
Being locked down hasn’t been fun but you have to look for the positives where you find them. Instead of just sitting in front of the TV, I’ve been able to find productive things to do. I’ve had time to read a lot more since being hunkered down. I’ve always enjoyed working on guitars and instruments and I’ve had time to tackle some of the projects that I didn’t have time to work on before. I’ve had more time to play guitar and keyboard than I’ve had since I was a kid. These were always things I loved doing and they’ve helped me pass the time without going totally nuts.
