Thanks to K blogsposting sharing family documents, one such notation was:
Mr. J. E. Beales states that he was present with Ira Sayles on June 15th, 1894. Saw him die. J.E. Beales and Henry R. Dodson both state that they viewed the remains after death. They both assisted to shroud or prepare his remains for burial, and they both were present at his burial. They assisted to place his remains into the coffin and both assisted to bury same, on the afternoon of same day of his death which was June 15th.(Joel E. Beales and family were renting a home in Chase City in the 1890s and he was working as the local tax collector. He was born in 1844 and his family included: Mary V., age 56, Marion H. age 24, Ramon age 21, Lena age 20 and Edwin age 15.
A third person is discussed in a note to James that – “Ira’s wife, Serena Crandall White Sayles. The couple was living together in a house across Main Street from Rushford Academy. Serena was a full-time homemaker, assisted by a black teenager, Virginia Copeland (, and: sic) (Serena was now mother to three surviving children: Clifton, Merlin, and Christopher Sherman.
Serena had also been the controller of the family’s purse-strings, a role that Ira seems to have resented. Ira’s return home didn’t seem to help the financial circumstances at all. He was another mouth to feed.
The note to James continues, “Serena does not dispose of much of her landed property, though of some. She is moving to sell her Alfred property, house and all, for six thousand. It ought to bring ten thousand. She wanted me to invest her means in Virginia lands. Then she thought she didn’t dare trust me alone, so she went with me. It was exceedingly warm; and I suspect she will not go again very soon.”
Ira stated, “I could get and make a splendid home there, at a very low price. But it is all of no use. The means of making such a home are hers. Where she says invest, there investment will be made, or nowhere.” For me now, the letter provides evidence of family members’ residences, as well as evidence of marital discord. It also offers evidence of when the Sayles first began to consider relocating to Mecklenburg County, Virginia.” This is quite descriptive of Serena and their relationship. Thus, Ira decided that it was best for him to live as a maverick and explore “with the wind.” Then he returns home and soon dies.
Serena is now faced with providing for herself alone, again. She finalized the death and burial and began to get her affairs in order by first filing for a Civil War pension based on her husband’s service.
Serena’s Lament: There. I said it.
At least I’ll know where you are after this good bye.
Seems all I did was watch you leave;
What chased you? What caught you?
Did you feel my gaze lingering on your back?
Hope for your return dangling like a loose thread from your coat?
Off you went. Traipsing over rocks, Winding up mountains,
Climbing down caves. Chips and chunks of earth filling your sack,
Specimens retrieved, categorized, classified, analyzed, theorized…
And my eyes will linger on your back no more.”
In speaking with descendants of the family there were many stories to be told. It seems that the extended family that live away from here regard Ira as a major gift to society, the church, military and family. Serena was a most noble assistant and dutiful wife and mother. So far the only myth not dispelled is that of the final chapter of Serena. Once settled in the area on her farm, c1875 there is no information regarding her role and relationship with Clifton nor the farm. Some descendants refer to both of them as “crazy.” Ira, due to his vagabond life style, poor parenting and farming skills and inept financial management skills.
Serena on the other hand was displaying effects of emotional instability after the birth of her first child. She seemed to deteriorate over the next ten years due to multiple family deaths, her husband’s military service and working. When she moved to Virginia and Ira returned to N.Y. she seemed to become more distant. Several folks around Chase City remember her, but not by name. It seems that on clear nights she would get dressed up and walk the five miles to Chase City. No particular destination was known.
Chase City was in its’ hay day of construction and development but the hotel and other major attractions were not in place until 1898 or 99. She was coming to town c1880s until near her death in 1899. It is certainly conceivable that she was walking the road to Chase City which became part of the layout for the 25,000 acres of hunting land and riding trails the hotel was boasting about. The magnitude of the three year hotel and sanitarium construction project must have been a progressive site to behold, even a lady in her 70s and it drew crowds from all over the U. S.
The lore that follows her is that many folks called her a witch. I think we know I can’t leave it at unknown. Witch because she would get dressed up to walk the dark dirt road to town by the cemetery. That was just not natural in those days. I’m certain that many embellishments of these walks have transpired over the subsequent one hundred twenty years. A little imagination and the topographical area lend themselves to a host of ideas. The Emory family were near Chase City and Anne Wright Emory was born in N. Y. in 1824, about Serena’s age. Anne died in 1892 and was buried in Woodland Cemetery alongside the Concord/Greensborough to Chase City Road that Serena walked.
The Frederick Howell family had a boarder in their home from N.Y. age 79 in 1910. A logical option would be that she was coming to town to watch the train or just socialize. Lastly she was in her fifty’s and sixty’s, not being a prude, she may have had a companion along the
way, after all she had been alone most of the marriage. She may have been seeking some solace. Keep in mind it was just her and her young son living in the home and working the farm.
