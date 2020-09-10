My eye surgery, now two weeks ago, went well but was a little more involved than the doctor expected. I’m supposed to have the stitches removed next week and have hopes all the swelling has gone down and the healing is complete enough that they can figure out my new prescription. I don’t expect to be back totally up to speed till I get new glasses.
I’m not complaining. I am improving but still somewhat limited in what I can and can’t do and I have to admit, that’s been the most frustrating part of this whole experience.
Usually, when laid up in the past, I’ve been able to pass the time reading or writing. Unfortunately, both of these activities have been a bit of a challenge for the last month or so.
I do have to say, however, that I’ve been very impressed with my doctor, Dr. Vinod K. Jindal, his clinic and staff in Oxford, and the hospital, Granville Health Center. I’ve been to much larger facilities in much larger communities but I’ve never had better care or been treated better.
For the folks out there who have emailed or called to express their concern, thank you. It means a lot to both Cheryl and I and I want you to all know that I’m doing fine and expect to be back up to full speed in the next few weeks.
