Dear Editor,
So said Bill Clinton's Surgeon General, Dr. Joycelyn Elders. But, in the old reporters' mantra of, What, When ,When, How and Why, we must ask ourselves is death really the worst thing for all of us? Patrick Henry's famous shout of, "Give me Liberty or Give Me Death! still resounds today. Better to die free than bound down by the chains of tyrannical government.
In an age when we do all we can to deny death, do we care if we die as slaves, while rejecting the God that made us Liberty? For this is the modern atheist god-like government project and it is killing us---spiritually, intellectually, morally, and economically!
Either we accept risks like adults and fight for our Liberty or we die at the hands of tyrants, who even now keep open the baby killing centers while denying us hair cuts or eating out. Which activity is "essential," which involves closer human contact with other possible carriers of the Chi-Con Wuhan virus?
Today's secular rulers could hardly care less for the state of our former liberty, now being snuffed out from every direction. Liberty means the freedom to pursue Truth however it is found, and to act on it. And people are almost always better at decision making than bureaucrats.
Free and moral people made this country the greatest ever in many ways, though never perfect. Today's modern rulers attempt to perfect society without God, now forging our chains, but only if we let them. Let us descend on Richmond and Washington and tell these rulers we are smart enough to stay safe and we must get back to business!
Far more people could die in the coming economic destruction and joblessness, from suicide, drugs over-doses, and other forms of violence---than even the worst of virae.
Government cannot print enough funny money to solve joblessness and the loss of hard earned capital now being sacrificed on the altar of perfect, airless, soulless safety!
