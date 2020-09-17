Last week we remembered the 9-11 attacks that killed 2,977 Americans and changed the face of our country forever.
There are events that marked turning points in our country. Much like December 7, 1941, the Kennedy assassination, the Moon landing and the Challenger disaster, if you’re old enough to remember 9-11, it’s likely that you’ll never forget where you were or what you were doing when it happened.
My mother was still alive at the time, suffering from Alzheimer's. I was taking care of her at home and was fixing breakfast and getting her ready for the day. The kitchen was tuned to NBC news that morning when the first plane crashed into one of the towers at the World Trade Center.
Like most everyone else, including the news crew reporting the events, I assumed it had been a horrible accident. And then another plane crashed into the second tower and we all realized that this wasn’t just an accident.
We all watched in horror as reports came in of additional planes being hijacked and a third plane crashed into the Pentagon. And hour later, still a fourth plane crashed in a field in Shanksville, PA.
There was shock. We all had trouble believing that anything like this could happen in this country. That shock quickly gave way to anger and resolve and within hours, Americans came together in a way that I’d never seen before in my life.
Naturally, by that afternoon every TV channel you turned to was providing wall-to-wall coverage of the attacks. I remember one reporter interviewed a black politician and asked for his views from the “black perspective.” The politician looked at him like he was crazy and told him there wasn’t a “black perspective.” “This isn’t about black or white,” he said, “it’s about Americans.”
There were similar comments from other people and groups but I thought his short reply was the most definitive and eloquent comment I heard on that tragic day.
In the wake of the attacks, most people put their differences aside. It wasn’t about rich or poor, black or white, liberal or conservative. We were all Americans and for at least awhile, the United States was really united.
I bring this up because over the past few years we’ve forgotten everything we should have learned that day. We are more divided in this country today than we’ve been since the days leading up to the Civil War. I especially see this on social media.
Over the last year or so, I’ve been seeing an increased number of posts where people are actually urging other people to take up arms and be ready for the upcoming war.. I’ve talked to a few of these people and they aren’t joking. They mean it. And, some of them, unfortunately...seem to be looking forward to the prospect.
Right now, our country is dealing with some of the most serious problems we’ve ever faced as a nation. We can’t even begin to solve those problems if we’re more interested in fighting each other. And that could be just what the terrorists on 9-11 had in mind all along.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.