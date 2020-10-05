During her lifetime grannie was a firm believer in clean air. As a matter of fact she never owned a horse, never had a driver’s license, never rode on a bus, airplane nor train and hated/feared riding in a car. So for the sixteen years she worked at Craddock-Terry, piece rate, averaging about $30 per week for the first five years, $50 per week for the next four years, $70 per week for the next three and $85 per week until she retired. She would leave work on Dodd Street, walk to the A&P, at Main and Fifth Streets, spend her four or five dollars for groceries while most around her were paying much more using food stamps. She would take her little bag and walk down Main Street to E. Sycamore, then walk the last mile home – rain, snow, sleet, hail, blizzard, freezing or 100 plus degree days. This was her life overview. Oh yes, she never missed a day of work and I never heard her complain about her job nor anyone who worked there.
She always complained about her feet hurting but I never heard her complain about anything or anyone else. She seemed to like everyone she worked for and with and I never heard her speak an unkind word. When she retired on December 1, she died the next day due to a long standing condition of untreated cancer.
For me, this was very hard because when she was diagnosed and died I was in Vietnam. To my knowledge the only time grannie ever left the state of Virginia was two years eaarlier when she came, with my parents, to my wedding in Oxon Hill, Maryland in December 1966. Let me describe her “Go Green” day. So for those determined, this is what you must consider.
She never had a telephone, no air conditioner, no television but she felt rich because she had her first ever electric stove and refrigerator. Most prestigious of all – she had an indoor bathroom –luxuries. She cooked everything from scratch and never used canned nor boxed goods. At 4:30 am she would wake, wash and ready herself, cook eggs and a piece of meat. She would have a biscuit with butter and jelly. Eat, change out of her house dress and apron into a work dress, put on her shoes, grab her purse and leave for work about 6:00 am. Sometimes she would walk through the cemetery and other times stop for a moment to tell James’s kids to have a good day in school. All along her walk she would speak to everyone. Some folks would stop and offer a ride but she usually said “No Thanks.”
On Saturday (her day off) she would wake about 5 am, start to cook and begin to bake. She would scour the house from top to bottom and start laundry for herself and for her son who lived with her – Clarence. She had no radio but did have a Victor Phonograph. I loved that. You place the 78 record on the turn table, wind it up and place the needle arm on the record. My favorite song was “Turkey in the Straw’. Grannie loved to bake and was great. She made all of her cakes from scratch and one day I entered the kitchen just as she was adding her special ingredient. She carried a flask in her apron and once the batter was prepared she would take out the flask and sample it “to make sure it was ok’, then add a pour into the batter, then take a second swallow and add a second to the batter.
Grannie worked in a shoe factory but only had two pair of shoes – one for work and one for home. The work shoes were well taken care of while she worked at the shoe factory but to her a new pair of shoes was a new set of soles on the old shoes. Then re-dye them. Her feet were large, size 11 and wide but she also had a number of bunions and a couple of large plantar callouses. Her shoes had areas cut out so they would not hurt as bad. Grannie and her siblings were tall, about 5’10 or 11” and the men over 6 foot. But Mae Carnes, Gladys Cox, Eleanor Saunders and Grace Gurley were all tall and slim. Grannie was a robust full body and Delma Inge, and the other I have a vague recollection only.
She had five dresses. Two for work, one for around the house and one for work at home and in the yard. A new coat would arrive from one of the sons each year as she could never afford one herself. In the fifth and sixth grades I was in the safety patrol and assigned to the traffic light. Every once and a wile Grannie would leave work early and as she was walking home would stop and cross the street. She would give me a dime and made me promise I would take it to Garrett’s and get an ice-cream cone.
Life was simple, deliberate, cautious and involved isolation with self-appreciation a necessity. It is too short to be labored with a drive for achieve, gain, conquer and control. These are all hindrances to living. As long as someone drove grannie always made a cake for family get together and she came to all. At each she would immediately go to the food set-up area and begin to help. Once done she would go off and sit in a chair under a shade tree. There she would sit, observe and smile until time to go home. She truly seemed to be just so proud of her “brood of chicks.” That was the way life was. Simple and carefree. Each place I would go to the children had few if any toys so we would go for a walk in the woods or along the roads and make up our own games and make our own toys. We recycled nature.
Grannie, Ruth, Mae and Eleanor were very close and hung out a lot that is until Eleanor married. She married Harold Saunders, son of William H. Saunders, farmer, who retired and moved to Virginia Avenue in Chase City. Harold was a WW I veteran who upon discharge stayed in Philadelphia where he studied to become a master Journeyman Electrician. He went to work being very successful until the depression. He had become a severe alcohol abuser (during prohibition) and had been hospitalized. Upon discharge from the hospital he returned to his family in Chase City. He lived with his parents for a while, his sister, Hilda Saunders Lewter wouldn’t have anything to do with him but he met Eleanor. She was a “t-totaler.” They were beyond having children but began to travel and attend parties and social events.
They began a partnership and opened the City Café on Third treet which they later sold to Whitney and Nora Bugg. Part of the reason for selling, besides teir ages, was that by attending all the social functions including multiple fishing excursions to Elizabeth City each year beer and wine became a regular part of their table fare. Then celebrations, friends visiting, etc. With age, amount of alcohol consumed, they both died in the 1960s. This in part began Hilda’s reign of terror (so I’m told by many). That will be another story.
You want “Go Green?” Go cheap. Then you must reconcile no telephone, television, car, truck, hair dryer, microwave, freezer, no packaged foods nor prepared foods. No restaurants, electronic devices, no heat pump, no computer, no hair stylist, etc. and more. I lived this way for many years and I’m certain many reading this story can - Remember When!
For travel anywhere – car-pool. Plant a garden, raise some chickens for eggs and meat and raise some rabbits or meat. If you are really trying to take care of you and yours, there is no time to complain.
