Serena Sayles was a tough, yet frail; intelligent, yet withdrawn and independent. This seemed to create friction between her and her husband. In her history of south side Virginia I was unable to find any strife between her and neighbors. I found no church she attended and no one she socialized with in an organized program. No volunteer or community activities. Yet as I stated earlier, she was known locally as the wandering witch, all dressed up and walking the High way to Chase City. No one seems to know exactly when it began, but as fragile as she was in Alfred following the deaths of her daughter, father, mother, mother-in-law and her husband’s brief military service – she seemed to want to leave town (maybe run away from the pain) and move for some unknown reason, to north central Mecklenburg County, Virginia following the Civil War.
Thanks to K blogsposting sharing family documents, one such notation was:
Mr. J. E. Beales states that he was present with Ira Sayles on June 15th, 1894. Saw him die. J.E. Beales and Henry R. Dodson both state that they viewed the remains after death. They both assisted to shroud or prepare his remains for burial, and they both were present at his burial. They assisted to place his remains into the coffin and both assisted to bury same, on the afternoon of same day of his death which was June 15th 1894.
A third person is discussed in a note to James, Ira’s brother, that wrote postcrds to Ira. –
“Ira’s wife, Serena Crandall White Sayles. The couple was living together in a house across Main Street from Rushford Academy. Serena was a full-time homemaker, assisted by a black teenager, Virginia Copeland (, and: sic) (Serena was now mother to three surviving children: Clifton, Merlin, and Christopher Sherman.
Serena was also the controller of the family’s purse-strings, a role that Ira seems to have resented. Ira’s principal salary was devoured by family expenses and any financial flexibility was attributed to his wife’s assets, given or bequeathed to Serena by her parents, Samuel S. and Nancy Teater White.
“Serena does not dispose of much of her landed property, though of some. She is moving to sell her Alfred property, house and all, for six thousand. It ought to bring ten thousand. She wanted me to invest her means in Virginia lands. Then she thought she didn’t dare trust me alone, so she went with me. It was exceedingly warm; and I suspect she will not go again very soon.”
“I could get and make a splendid home there, at a very low price. But it is all of no use. The means of making such a home are hers. Where she says invest, there investment will be made, or nowhere.” For me now, the letter provides evidence of family members’ residences, as well as evidence of marital discord. It also offers evidence of when the Sayles first began to consider relocating to Mecklenburg County, Virginia.”
These were the words of Karen Strickland in her blog spot. So eloquent, I found no reason to change them. I have written much about Serena in prior stories but for a quick refresher. She was born in N. Y. in 1825, educated, worked as a teacher and instructor at Rushford. Her family were early settlers in the area and her father a master craftsman carpenter and her family were well established in the community. Thus educated, from a well to do and large family – she had all necessary skills to manage a home and family as well as her financial wellbeing.
On one hand she seemed assertive but at the same time somewhat fragile. Her early years as a mother and deaths of family members took a serious emotional toll. It seemed that Serena wanted out of New York and for some reason, south central Virginia. I think I wrote my rationale in an earlier story. In any event, when she arrived to purchase the farm, the heat, humidity and dust chased her back to New York. Yet she was in her prime of life – 40s in age. Now, I’m not clear as to whether they came as carpetbaggers or as new settlers? I guess, if we go by Serena’s example it would be settlers.
The life of Serena is a mystery to me. I am aware that a journal was kept by a variety of family members but most of those are in New York, as none of the other fifteen or sixteen siblings of Ira and Serena came to Mecklenburg County to settle. In reviewing my notes, I began to think of her situation; where she was living and neighborhood. Most everyone in that area went to Concord Baptist Church as there was no other church until after 1905. Her nearest sociable neighbor would have been James Gregory who also operated the Draperville Post Office and the community store, about one-half mile distance. When she returned to Draperville c1872, she would have been age 47 and then a son, Merlin, dies. In 1879 her son Clifton married and settled with his new bride in the home.
Now we have a 50 year old educated semi-professional woman with a husband who is a traveling man looking for rocks and paying no attention to his family. In the following years Serena would get dressed up, leave home at night and walk to- Chase City? Granted a woman "of “quality” would have been very desirable at the time. Also, Chase City was developing and building several hotels. Plus her neighbor, Lucius GA big beautiful home on Sycamore Street. Gregory had just married Betty Tisdale and they were setting up house in town. He was also developing and building Chase City Manufacturing Company to manufacture wagons and wagon components. I have found no record of correspondence between her and Ira and it does not seem he ever came to visit. Maybe in 1866 when he went to Connecticut and listed that he was divorced – he was? He just failed to tell Serena and the Army.
Serena remained with her son Clifton and his wife, Anna J McCullough Sayles (1856–1899), following their marriage in 1879. From 1891 through June 1894 Serena was occupied with taking care of her husband who had grown weary and decided it was time to retire. His only known pension, the military took a long time to secure as he was applying for disability which paid a little more than simple old age. His son, Clifton, wrote to the medical board pleading that they had little money and were near being destitute. Ira received a check soon after.
Contact or Comments: ladybugjunction@gmail.com
