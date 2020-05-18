I am always so thrilled and honored to be told by someone from the government (or trained) how I am supposed to be thinking, feeling and the words I speak. It is breath taking that they have so much time, understanding and thought to spend listening to me and then correcting me. Someday I may have to wear a sign “I am blind” oh yes, “I am selectively deaf.”
Then in 1929 the county began a second commission to work with the mental health commission; the Commission of Inebriants. In 1935 the General Assembly approved a law to establish a Trial Court (District Court) system. Once this was in place, only lunatics admitted before 1935 by the BOS who were being discharged were recorded in the public records. The remainder became Trial Court cases. Frankly, having read the BOS records and the CCR records I decided not to read the trial court records. I also thought that the information I had through1935 would most likely not impact anyone alive today.
During the 1920s, individual hospitals began offering services to individuals on a pre-paid basis, eventually leading to the development of Blue Cross organizations in the 1930s. The first employer-sponsored hospitalization plan was created by teachers in Dallas, Texas in 1929. Hospitals knew from the beginning that government mandated health care would be expensive, but it was OK, we were coming out of a depression and everything was cheap. But not for long.
On a national level much was happening, after all, the country was coming out of a horrific depression. Nationally, drug addicts and drunks had become the new epidemic and were now part of the Mental Health program. Homeless, tired, poor, abandoned, family dead, Then the Marijuana Tax Act of 1938 legalized the use of marijuana but with taxes on the raw and marketable products.. A new diagnostic manual was developed by the American Psychiatric Association and it listed criteria for over 150 new additional mental disorders including drug abuse and alcohol abuse. The manual also included homosexuality as a mental illness and a number of conditions relating to children’s growth and development.
The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual-III, 1960’s, became the leading standard with descriptive criteria for all conditions considered psychiatric in nature or appearance. It illustrates many factors but the criteria is based upon the presumption that “Mental retardation … any specific developmental deficit … usually first identified in infancy, early childhood or adolescence…” This is diagnosed based on intelligence, cognitive and social functioning, testing and presents a grouping of over twenty different diagnostic categories. The second guidebook for doctors was the International Classification of Diseases, ICD. Each of these books have a directory for classifying a medical condition which then allows the insurance carrier to see what is wrong with you and then they apply that number to their scale and issue a check or not.
This is the 1985 edition of the DSM-IV and still lists homosexuality as a psychological disorder (p. 150). The symptoms for a psychiatric disorder must be outside the realm of what society has determined to be outside the “normal range” of functioning. Once identified, the evidence of impact on the individuals’ life determines the degree of severity with the highest level of severity warranting hospitalization. To put it into perspective today: How severe is a severe hoarder?” They are OCD. But who makes the decision to commit? When the simple imaginary friends are deemed delusional or hallucinatory and who makes the decision to commit? Can ghosts be considered apparitions or just hallucinations or delusions? Who makes the decision? Obviously, most people have their own opinions regardless of what the law determines – and that is the way it has always been.
In the United States the terms and government imposed institutional treatment of “mental illness” were the accepted practices beginning in 1954. This lasted until the mental health reform in 1978 which resulted in Diagnostic and Statistical Manual 3rd edition being revised and deinstitutionalization of mental patients of all descriptions except the criminally insane. As a result, within three years, DSM-III-Revised was published. This included all of the socially and politically correct descriptive words to outline the expanded recognition of 500 plus conditions. Many of the words chosen so as not to offend simply complicated an already poorly defined system. Mental Health care began to change dramatically over the next few years, especially with the managed health care programs in the 1990’s. The introduction of computers for the purpose of billing, medical records and a multitude of other uses virtually has eliminated confidentiality, but the government rejects this concept to the public eye.
Then under a veiled portion of the Affordable Health Care Act, a small proviso was inserted that; on December 5, 2012 the US House of Representatives passed the act, which had been approved earlier by the US Senate, legislating removing of the word "lunatic" from all federal laws in the United States.[1]President Obama signed this legislation into law on December 28, 2012.[6](Also, removal of lunatic from educational websites, textbooks, etc.)
When medical care and billing services say it by the book – it has to meet the criteria, standards and diagnosis by an appropriate medical personnel before it is payable. That means all four criteria must be met and written down by the person with the right degree before the payment is made. Let me give a brief example. When I owned my medical practice, we accepted Medicare and Medicaid (pre 1994). Since we serviced several schools, nursing homes and many contracts with an array of insurance coverages, we had to be careful when a referral was received to insure we maximized the income potential and provide the service. So one quick example.
If a potential patient was sent to us for assessment of substance abuse, we could:
Have them seen by an RN for a regulations nursing assessment, a blood test may be required and sent to the lab for analysis. Under the rules established by the government for insurance carriers –Medicaid and Medicare cannot be billed for any more than any other insurance – so what to do? It became simple. The government published a list of what was billable, when performed by and some cases, how long? Practitioners took the list and provided a universal fee schedule. This would be the charge for everyone, every time. Now there are several thousand names to bill so I will only choose one – substance abuse assessment. The fee schedule allowed for a maximum of,
- RN $45 in office, at least twenty minutes, draw blood $25
- MD $90 ditto, ditto (review of intake sheet and receptionist notes count)
- MSW $90 intake, assessment $150 documented one and one half hours
- MA or MS Psychologist intake $75, Assessment $150 with one and one half hours
- Ph D or Ed D Psyc. $125 intake, assessment $250
Those look like nice numbers but when you deposit the check you see that for an RN:
- Medicaid pays 23.50
- Medicare $35
- other Ins. Co.’s. Avg. $50
- Worker comp and tort liability
- $70 plus mileage to the patient
- Several Government contracts $60
- cash payment $70
Maybe instead of free insurance, the doctors and hospitals should be limited to charging only Medicare and Medicaid rates. Lot less headaches and paperwork.
