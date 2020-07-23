The sudden onset of summer heat reminded me of the fact that I’ve always had a love-hate relationship with summer. Although I hate the heat and humidity, I loved the fact that summer was a chance to learn new things, things that were not taught at school. School might be where we learned but summer was where we grew up.
The first few weeks of summer were always fun. There was the pleasure of knowing we could stay up late and sleep in the next morning...we could get out of the house and enjoy ourselves. As the weeks passed, though, we grudgingly remembered that school gave us somewhere to go and something to do.
I grew up at my grandparents big two story frame house on Endly Street. They were old school and of course, they didn’t see much point in air conditioning. We did, however, have several window fans throughout the house and there was an old box fan running in the living room.
Most afternoon were spent in the back yard.
Most of the back yard was taken up in summer months by a garden where my grandfather managed to grow corn and tomatoes, squash and strawberries. There was even a grape vine. One thing I learned was that grapes never taste better than when you pick them, wipe them off on your shirt and eat them right there, fresh off the vine.
The section of back yard that wasn’t taken up by the garden was shaded by a tremendous weeping willow tree. It was the coolest place to be and my friends and I spent a lot of time enjoying the shade of that tree.
One year, a severe storm passed through and basically destroyed that old tree, forcing my grandfather to have it taken down. The back yard was never the same after that.
We didn’t spend much time watching TV because in those days before cable we could usually pull in three stations.
On those days when there wasn’t much to do, I’d spend most of the day reading. At least once a week, I’d walk downtown and hit the local library...then located in the old Armory building on Main. I’d pick up enough books to last me a week or so.
After my grandparents passed away, my mother decided we had too much house and she built a small house on the other side of town. The move didn’t really change the summer routine all that much.
One summer after we moved, I happened to be on one of my weekly library runs and as I walked I heard the faint sounds of someone playing guitar. Sitting in his front yard, Archie Ferguson sat playing. I stopped and watched, fascinated. I’d never actually seen anyone play before. Watching, I decided that I took it into my head that if Archie could play there was no reason I couldn’t learn.
Instead of going to the library, I went back home and went down into the basement.
A few years before, my brother had gotten a guitar for Christmas and I was pretty sure it was down there somewhere. I found it and saw that it only had three strings and a broken tuning key. I immediately headed to the local record shop and sure enough, they had strings and tuning keys. I bought what I needed plus a “how to play guitar” book and headed home.
From the start, I was obsessed as only a recent convert can be. For the rest of that summer, I struggled with that big old arch-top guitar and a month or two later when we made a visit to Richmond, I picked up a Beatles songbook and started learning songs. I thought I’d unlocked the biggest secret of the Universe.
Now, all these years later I’m still bashing away on guitar and I’ve often wondered if Archie knows that it’s all his fault.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.